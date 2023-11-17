christmas in toronto

A Miracle Christmas Pop-Up Bar Just Opened In Toronto & You Can Sip Drinks From A Unicorn Cup

Canada's best bar is behind the pop-up! 🎄

A person at a Christmas pop-up bar with a unicorn mug in her hand. Right: Christmas decorations at a pop-up bar in Toronto.
Decorations at Miracle in Toronto.

Santa Claus has come to town and he's waiting for his chocolate chip cookies at the newly-unveiled Miracle pop-up bar in Toronto.

Miracle is a Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar run by the team behind Civil Liberties, which has been voted one of Canada's best bars, and their new festive venture is filled with so much cheer.

From November 17 until December 30, Torontonians can walk through the doors at 875 Bloor St West and enter a boozy version of the North Pole.

With elves serving delicious cocktails, Santas making magic happen behind the bar and holiday tunes playing throughout your visit, this bar is every Christmas-lover's fantasy.

The pop-up bar is covered in all things Christmas, with tinsel all over the walls and sparkly lights, gifts, candy canes and massive gingerbread men riding Santa's sleigh. Everywhere you look, you'll undoubtedly find something to amaze you.

There's even a massive teddy bear giving patrons hugs and it's so cute and fluffy.

In other words, there are so many photo opportunities at Miracle you'll want to dress cute and Christmassy for sure.

Dinosaur cocktail mug.Dinosaur cocktail mug.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity

The fun doesn't end there. The bar serves a wide range of cocktails and mocktails, and you can sip from cups shaped like magical creatures like unicorns, dinosaurs and Santa's head.

There are over 13 cocktails, including the Jingle Balls Nog, Rudolph's Replacement, Snowball Old-Fashioned and Marshmallows & Unicorns.

Alcoholic cocktails range in price, starting at $16 and up to $18.

Hot chocolate in a Santa mug topped with marshmallows.Hot chocolate in a Santa mug topped with marshmallows.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity

And if you weren't feeling anything boozy at Miracle, you can also enjoy mocktails like their hot apple cider andwarm hot cocoa topped with marshmallows, which is delicious.

Also, to give back to the community, $1 from every drink sold at the pop-up bar will be donated to Nellie's, an organization that provides shelter, education and advocacy for women and children in the GTA.

Soft pretzel from Mr.Pretzel with a Christmas tree in the background.Soft pretzel from Mr.Pretzel with a Christmas tree in the background.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity

If you're feeling peckish at the bar, they've got warm and gooey cookies from Courage Cookies being served along with sweet or savoury soft pretzels from Mr. Pretzels.

Also, if you want to take one of the festive mugs home you can — at a cost, of course. Ask your server and they'd be happy to give you a brand new one to buy.

You should also ask them about Secret Santa.

Miracle Pop-Up Cocktail Bar by Civil Liberties

A person holding a drink in a unicorn mug in a Christmas pop-up bar.

Mira holding a unicorn mug.

Mira Nabulsi | Narcity

Price: 💸💸

Address: 875 Bloor St West

When: November 17, 2023 to December 30, 2023

Why You Need To Go: To fully immerse yourself in a world filled with cheerful and happy Christmas vibes while sipping cocktails and mocktails out of funky mugs, all for a charitable cause.

Miracle's Website

