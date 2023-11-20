Holt Renfrew Is Hosting Afternoon Tea In Toronto With Adorable Candy Canes & Gingerbread Men
You'll also get Jo Malone London-inspired chocolates.
Afternoon tea with your best friend, whether that's a roommate, sibling or grandmother, is always a great idea, especially if it's going to be super festive and classy.
Holt Renfrew and Jo Malone London have teamed up to give you an afternoon tea experience you didn't know you needed this holiday season.
Between November 11 and December 31, you can book an afternoon tea experience at Holts Cafe at 50 Bloor Street West in Toronto.
If you didn't know, on the second floor at the back of Bloor Street West's Holt Renfrew in Toronto, where the luxurious shoes are, there is a super cute and quaint cafe that overlooks the street. The decor is pretty and the vibes are incredible, so if you're looking for a secret Instagram-worthy brunch spot, here it is.
You can enjoy high tea and pretty towers filled with three layers of festive Christmas goodies for $65 per person, and it's only available for a limited time.
Afternoon tea tower with three tiers including sandwiches, scones and dessert.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
First, you'll choose your tea from a list of nine different options ranging from black, green and red teas.
Next, your afternoon tea tower will arrive, so make sure to be picture-ready.
Three of the sandwiches from the afternoon tea on a plate with a cup of tea with milk.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Let's start with the bottom tier, where the delicious sandwiches are found, which will fill you up regardless of how small they look. You'll be able to enjoy roasted turkey, smoked salmon, English cucumber and truffle egg mayonnaise finger sandwiches.
Next, moving up to the second tier, where the delicious-looking scones lay, you'll indulge in classic and dark chocolate cranberry scones. Pairing them with butter and raspberry and passionfruit jam goes a long way.
On the third tier are the sweets and they are seriously festive. The Tonka Bean Panna Cotta has delicious caramel pear compote and is topped with a full-on gingerbread cookie.
Three different kinds of desserts on a plate, one with a gingerbread cookie, another with gold and last with a candy cane.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
You'll also love the Holiday Cupcake, which is cardamon spiced with mint icing and the cutest little candy cane. And for orange lovers, there's an Orange Cheesecake with marmalade, Agen prune and vanilla tartlet.
Last but not least, you are presented with three chocolate spheres that look way too good to eat. They come in three flavours, Ginger Biscuit, Orange Bitters, and Pine & Eucalyptus, each of which is inspired by Jo Malone London fragrances.
If you live on the West Coast and were hoping to find something like this, then Holts Cafe in Vancouver offers a Jo Malone London Afternoon Tea but has different offerings. You can find both options here.
Holts Cafe Jo Malone London Afternoon Tea
Mira pouring her tea with her afternoon tea tower at Holts Cafe in Toronto.
Price: $65 per person
Address: 50 Bloor St. W., Toronto
When: November 11, 2023 till December 31, 2023
Why You Need To Go: To have an afternoon filled with festive bites that are both filling and delicious, but also live it lavishly at Holts Cafe with a photo-op in every corner. It's a perfect spot for catch-up chats while sipping on a warm cup of tea.