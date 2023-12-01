7 Enchanting Christmas Events In Toronto That Are Filled With Festive Food & Holiday Drinks (PHOTOS)
It's time! 🎤🎄
It's officially time to put up your Christmas tree, dress in all your festive clothes and listen to Mariah Carey all day because the holiday season has arrived and there's so much to do in Toronto.
The city is filled with so many Christmas events featuring festive eats and thirst-quenching drinks that you simply cannot miss out on this holiday season.
The official holiday season always begins when the Santa Claus Parade takes over the streets of Toronto and the Cavalcade of Lights takes place at Nathan Phillips Square. Now that those events have happened, all the other places in the 6ix have also lit up their Christmas decorations and the themed events have begun.
Lucky for you, we've compiled a list of some of the best holiday events happening in Toronto this year, with things to eat and drink that will make you feel jolly and merry.
Thirsty Elf at Fairmont Royal York
@miranabulsi
The Thirsty Elf at the Fairmont Royal York is decked out with hundreds of ornaments and festive vibes you can’t miss out on this holiday season. #thirstyelf #fairmont #fairmontroyalyork #thirstyelfpopup #christmas #christmaseventstoronto
Price: 💸💸
Where: Fairmont Royal York, 100 Front St. W., Toronto
When: November 22 to December 22, 2023
Why You Need To Go: The Thirsty Elf at the Fairmont Royal York is decked out in hundreds of ornaments and filled with so much Christmas cheer, but they do it so elegantly and lavishly that you simply cannot miss out on the event.
While listening to festive music and admiring the dazzling decor, you can sip on boozy drinks from mugs made to look like a reindeer, Santa or a Christmas ornament. The room is filled with so much spirit you'll leave singing your favourite Christmas carols.
Afternoon Tea at Holts Cafe
@miranabulsi
This is your sign to take your bestie to @holtrenfrew new afternoon tea for a little catch-up session #jomalonelondon #jomalone #holtrenfrew #holtscafe #afternoontea #holidaycountdown
Price: $65 per person
Address: 50 Bloor St. W., Toronto
When: November 11, 2023 till December 31, 2023
Why You Need To Go: Grab your best friend or grandma and make a reservation at Holt Refrew's Holt's Cafe because the afternoon tea Christmas vibes are so cute.
Holt's Cafe and Jo Malone London brought a holiday afternoon tea experience to Toronto and you can enjoy gingerbread cookies while sipping on warm tea and eating finger sandwiches. There's a photo-op on every corner because the cafe is so cute and afterwards you can spend some time shopping at the department store.
So, if you're looking for the perfect afternoon holiday activity, might we suggest afternoon tea?
Java Jingle at Little Sister
@krystlengamann
Did you know you can find a holiday-themed pop-up bar inside an Indonesian restaurant in Toronto? Java Jingle inside Little Sister is back. You can find the pop-up at the Yonge St. location and at the Portland location, where you can enjoy 2 full floors of Christmassy vibes. Open now until January and reservations are recommended. #javajingle #littlesisterto #torontobars #torontoholidaybar #torontofood #torontofoodie #torontoholiday #holidaysintoronto
Price: 💸💸
Address: Two locations
When: November 18 to January.
Why You Need To Go: The Dutch Indonesian restaurant has been transformed into a Christmas wonderland. The themed pop-up bar inside Little Sister is called Java Jingle. They offer 16 festive cocktails, including a Grinch Please, where you can drink from the character's head.
The Christmas vibes are happening at both of their locations, Yonge Street and Portland Street, where you can enjoy the extensive cocktail list and indulge in a menu filled with heartwarming food.
Afterwards, if you're feeling up for it, ask your server about the speakeasy and you will then be escorted to Bar XXX, which is a hidden bar tucked away at the back of the restaurant. It was even ranked as one of the top 100 bars in Canada, so you know the cocktails are up to par.
Miracle Bar
@miranabulsi
The hot chocolate with marshmallows in a Santa mug is all I ever want #civilliberties #miracle #miracletoronto @Miracletoronto #miracletoronto #fyp #hotchocolate #christmas2023 #thingstodointoronto #thingstodo
Price: 💸💸
Address: 875 Bloor St West
When: November 17, 2023 to December 30, 2023
Why You Need To Go: Miracle is run behind one of Toronto's best bars, Civil Liberties. They have a pop-up filled with so much Christmas decor that you should definitely wear your most festive outfit to take advantage of all the photo opportunities.
There is a menu filled with delicious cocktails that you can drink out of unicorn and barrel mugs, but you can also enjoy warm bites from Mr. Pretzel and Courage Cookies.
The playlist is also filled with all things Micheal Buble, Mariah Carey and so much more, so don't be the Grinch and sing along.
Bothy at Park Hyatt Toronto
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 4 Avenue Rd., Toronto
When: November 24, 2023, to January 1, 2024
Why You Need To Go: Unlike other Christmas pop-ups in the city, the Bothy at Park Hyatt Toronto is an immersive holiday cottage event with a space to get away from the cold and enjoy an array of winter experiences.
"The concept for this pop-up was inspired by traditional 'bothys,' cozy cottages commonly found in remote mountainous regions throughout Europe," they stated in a press release.
Dress up in your favourite cottage-core outfit and head over to Park Hyatt Toronto to fully immerse yourself in a European winter getaway while enjoying truffle grilled cheese, lobster poutine and classy beverages.
You can even personalize your hot chocolate with all your favourite toppings, and there's a DJ and a lively atmosphere every night. No bookings are required; it's a walk-in-only kind of place.
Nordic by BarChef
@jordshore
if you’re gonna make it to one #holidaypopup this year - go hit up 📍Nordic x Barchef at The Well (as of now they are only set to be open until Dec 31st) ❄️☃️🤍🫶 #torontobar #barchef #thewell #nordic #torontopopup #torontoholiday #yurt #torontococktails #torontofoodie #frankiesolarik #fyp
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 437 Wellington St W, Toronto
When: November 17 to December 31, 2023
Why You Need To Go: BarChef has opened a cocktail and holiday pop-up at Toronto's The Well and the drinks and vibes are so cozy you'll want to go back for more.
You can either sit in a yurt with Nordic decor or choose a spot by a fireplace outside where the drinks will surely warm you up.
From spiced hot cocoa to a Nordic martini, there are so many drinks that won't disappoint.
Reservations are recommended because standing in line for a seat in the yurt during the winter is definitely not how you want to spend your Friday night.
WinterFest at Canada's Wonderland
Price: $29.99 +
Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Drive, Vaughan
When: November 17, 2023 to January 6, 2024
Why You Need To Go: To walk around Canada's Wonderland and appreciate the winter wonderland filled with so many delicious foods and desserts, like the Snowflake Funnel Cake or Rudolph's Funnel Cake, while also sipping on boozy holiday drinks.
Additionally, you can experience all sorts of enchanting activities and attractions like the whimsical Candy Cane Lane and glowing installations. You'll feel like you've stepped into a whole other world.