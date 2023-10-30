Toronto's The Well Is A Secret Food Haven & There Will Be So Many Drool-Worthy Restaurants
Here are all the spots expected to open👇👀.
If you live in downtown Toronto, you've probably been waiting for The Well to open its doors. Well, friend, the time has finally come for you to get excited because they've got a lot to offer.
The Well in downtown Toronto is a mixed-use development with condos, offices, retail spaces and a public square that gives off a European vibe with its architecture and pedestrian-forward plan.
Even though things might not look open when passing by The Well, a spokesperson told Narcity that, "As far as an opening, many parts of The Well are already open, and more retailers will continue to open through 2024."
However, on November 17, "There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the commercial, residential and retail openings and to kick off the project's first year of holiday programming."
The opening of some of the city's most delicious eats can be expected to make a debut at the highly anticipated project and has already begun looking like a secret foodie haven.
Here is a list of all the cafes and restaurants expected to open at The Well:
- Prince Street Pizza – Open
- De Mello Coffee – Open
- Fix Coffee + Bikes – Coming Soon
- Quantum Coffee – Coming Soon
- Lulu Bar – Coming Soon
- Bridgette Bar – Coming Soon
- La Plume – Opening Winter 2024
- The Dorset – Opening Winter 2024
- Mandy's Gourmet Salads – Opening Winter 2024
- L'Avenue – Opening Spring 2024
- Aera Restaurant – Opening November 2023
- National – Opening 2024
- Bagels on Fire – Opening 2024
- Blue Claw Lobster Shack – Opening 2024
- Bunches – Opening 2024
- BHC Chicken – Opening 2024
- Chatime – Opening 2024
- Chun Yang Tea – Opening 2024
- Doraji – Opening 2024
- East Tea Can – Opening 2024
- Gus Tacos – Opening 2024
- Hooky's Fish and Chips – Opening 2024
- Isabella's Mochi Donut Boutique – Opening 2024
- The Islands Caribbean Cookshop – Opening 2024
- Japadog – Opening 2024
- La Cubana – Opening 2024
- Mado Restaurant & Cafe – Opening 2024
- Nord Lyon – Opening 2024
- Oakberry – Opening 2024
- Ren Sushi – Opening 2024
- Sam's Juices and Eats – Opening 2024
- Shake Therapy – Opening 2024
- Sweetie Pie – Opening 2024
- The Chocolateria – Opening 2024
- The Samosarie – Opening 2024
- Tong Mein – Opening 2024
- Little Harvest – Opening 2024
- Pokeworks – Opening 2024
- Rosie's Burgers – Opening 2024
Other places like Indigo, Adidas and BMO Financial Group are now open.
So, take your bestie on an adventure to explore The Well with a pizza slice in one hand and a coffee from De Mello in the other.