Indigo Is Opening A New Store Concept In Toronto & You Can Drink Wine While You Shop (PHOTOS)
There will also be vinyl record and plant shops inside the new store!
Indigo is opening a new store concept in Toronto soon and it's going to be so much more than your typical bookstore.
Details about this "first-of-its-kind" location were just announced and it will even have a gourmet coffee truck with wine and beer so you can sip on vino while you shop!
This new Indigo store in downtown Toronto is slated to be an "urban concept store" with a 16,000-square-foot shopping experience located at The Well in King West.
The Well is a development in the city's King West neighbourhood that will feature a mix of shops, restaurants, a fresh food market, workspaces and residences.
While books are still at the core, the Canadian company said it's transforming the product assortment, digital ecosystem and in-store experiences it offers to better help customers live their lives.
Indigo's new store concept in Toronto is expected to open its doors to customers sometime this fall.
Rendering for the new Indigo store in King West.Courtesy of Indigo
"We are thrilled to offer our customers an elevated experience that is much more than a shop. This will be a destination and social meeting place, celebrating the best of what Indigo does; books, music, fashion and culture — it will be a total lifestyle emporium," said Peter Ruis, CEO of Indigo, in a statement.
This new store in Toronto will be centred around a selection of Indigo Canada's curated assortment of books but with a new elevated focus on lifestyle products and in-store experiences.
Plans for the urban concept location include unique offerings like a vinyl record shop featuring a jukebox and a curated selection of books along with a plant shop that has live plants, pots and books.
Rendering of the vinyl record shop in the new Indigo store.Courtesy of Indigo
Also, the store will have a coffee truck with pastries, snacks, beer and wine available for purchase.
It was confirmed to Narcity that the coffee truck will be inside the store so you can shop, read and listen to music while enjoying a coffee, pastries or even a glass of wine!
Rendering of the new Indigo store once you go through the doors.Courtesy of Indigo
Based on the renderings for the new store, you'll still be able to shop familiar Indigo favourites like books, candles, beauty and wellness products, kitchenware, home decor and more.
Places to sit, read and enjoy a coffee and a pastry are planned for this store as well.
There will also be book clubs, events and gatherings hosted at the new Indigo location in Toronto's King West neighbourhood.
Rendering of the book section of the new Indigo store. Courtesy of Indigo
The Well, the development where the new store will be located, spans along the western side of Spadina Avenue from Wellington Street to Front Street.
No details have been released yet about exactly where the Indigo store will be in that development.
Indigo currently has more than 100 store locations across Canada in every province and one territory.
