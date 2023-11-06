Indigo's Black Friday Sale For 2023 Is Offering Deals On 'The Best Books Of The Year'
BookTok favourites, home decor, stationery, holiday items and more will be discounted! 📚
It's the most wonderful time of the year and so Indigo has revealed all of the deals you can get for Black Friday!
You'll be able to save on "the Best Books of the Year" — including BookTok favourites — along with home decor, stationery, kids toys, holiday products and more.
You can shop Indigo's Black Friday sale in-store at Indigo, Chapters, and Coles locations across Canada.
From Monday, November 20 to Sunday, November 26, 2023, the Canadian book retailer is offering deals of up to 30% across the store so you can save money whether you're treating yourself or buying holiday gifts for someone else.
There are even more discounts with this sale for plum PLUS members — Indigo's rewards program that costs $39 a year — who will receive an additional 10% during that week!
Indigo's 2023 Black Friday sale will offer 30% off the best books of the season which includes Heather's Picks, Staff Picks, Best Books of the Year, and BookTok Favourites.
Book box sets for adults and kids will also be part of that 30% off deal.
Indigo's Best Books of the Year for 2023 include Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano, Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, Becoming a Matriarch by Helen Knott, Moon of the Turning Leaves by Waubgeshig Rice, The Art Thief by Michael Finkel, Yellowface by R. F. Kuang, Happy Place by Emily Henry, The Leftover Woman by Jean Kwok, and more.
So, if any of those books are on your to-be-read list, you'll be able to get them at a discounted price during the Black Friday sale.
Also, the Black Friday sale at Indigo will offer 30% off pyjamas and accessories including hats, scarves, gloves, travel supplies, slippers, and more.
You'll be able to get 30% off stationery like agendas, calendars, notebooks, journals, office supplies, and more during the sale.
If you're looking to save money on holiday products, deals of up to 30% off are going to be available on festive items including Christmas tree ornaments, holiday cards, gift wrap, and decor.
Indigo's Black Friday sale will have up to 30% off home decor as well so you can save on kitchen and dining products, candles and more.
There will also be discounts of 20% off on kids' products from popular brands like Squishmallow, Barbie, Hot Wheels, Schleich and Playmobil.
If you missed out on Black Friday deals in-store, Indigo's Cyber Monday sale is happening online on Monday, November 27, 2023.
So, you'll still be able to get savings on products when shopping online.
