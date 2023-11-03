Black Friday 2023: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Shopping Sales In Canada
It's the most wonderful time of the year!
Now that November is here, you know what that means — Black Friday sales and deals!
It's time to start saving money by shopping sales and deals, including some with huge discounts, offered by retailers in Canada.
Whether you're a seasoned deal hunter looking for details on new sales or haven't shopped Black Friday discounts before and want to for the first time, there's a lot to know this year.
So, here's everything you need to know about Black Friday in Canada, including when it is and what deals will be available!
What is Black Friday?
Black Friday is the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season in Canada — and the U.S., of course — and most retailers offer sales and deals to shoppers.
When is Black Friday?
While the date of Black Friday is different every year, it always falls on the day after Thanksgiving in the U.S.
American Thanksgiving is on Thursday, November 23, 2023, which means that this year, Black Friday is on Friday, November 24, 2023.
Is Black Friday a holiday in Canada?
Black Friday is not a holiday in Canada which means you won't get the day off to shop Black Friday sales at malls or find deals online.
However, Black Friday is also known as the Day After Thanksgiving and is a public holiday in quite a few U.S. states, so some businesses might be closed on that day.
When do Black Friday deals start?
Black Friday deals start throughout the month of November in Canada so you can find savings even before November 24, 2023.
Some retailers start right at the start of the month and have deals really early in November. That includes Best Buy which has an early Black Friday sale happening in Canada already.
You can get discounts on TVs, laptops, tablets, headphones, video game consoles, vacuums, kitchen appliances, fitness trackers, cameras, smart home devices and more.
Also, Walmart's Black Friday sale is offering early deals starting on November 8, 2023, so you can find discounted prices for weeks instead of just on a single day.
Some retailers in Canada only offer deals during the week of Black Friday or on the day itself.
That includes Indigo's Black Friday sale which is starting on November 24, 2023.
However, there are retailers that offer Black Friday deals early in the month and on Black Friday so you have even more opportunities to save money.
Plus, some stores will also have Cyber Monday sales too!
What are Black Friday deals and sales?
There are so many Black Friday deals and sales available in Canada throughout November if you're looking to save money by purchasing discounted products.
Best Buy's early Black Friday deals for 2023 include LG NanoCell 65" 4K UHD HDR LED webOS Smart TV for $899.99 ($500 off), Dell Inspiron 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop for $599.99 ($150 off), Bose QuietComfort Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $299.99 ($150 off), Fitbit Luxe Fitness Tracker with 24/7 Heart Rate and Sleep for $129.99 ($40 off), Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum for $549.98 ($50 off), and more.
With the regular Best Buy Black Friday sale last year, there were savings all the way up to $600 on products like Sony TVs, JBL sound bars, electric scooters, Samsung appliances, Chromebooks, Acer gaming monitors, and Microsoft tablets.
Walmart's Black Friday deals in 2023 will be available as of November 8, with new discounts added regularly during the retailer's "three weeks of deals."
Last year, Black Friday at Walmart offered discounts on closet organizers, Christmas trees, desks, Nespresso coffee machines, pressure cookers, and more.
While some retailers have already announced their sales for this year, some Black Friday sales are still under wraps right now.
So, here's a look at what was available in Canada with Black Friday deals back in 2022.
Amazon's Black Friday sale last year featured Amazon Fire TVs for up to 50% off, Alexa devices like Echo Dot for up to 45% off, Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers for up to 40% off, Bose headphones and speakers for 35% off and Apple products for 30% off.
Costco had quite a few Black Friday sales in Canada including an early Black Friday sale on furniture, TVs, and home decor with savings from $20 to $600 off.
There was another deal on smartphones for Black Friday in 2022 that gave shoppers free gift cards up to $300!
Then, later in the month, Costco's Black Friday sale offered discounts on electronics like laptops, TVs and smart devices, and savings on everyday household items like food.
Last year, Apple's Black Friday deal in Canada was a four-day event that offered gift cards worth up to $350 when you made eligible purchases of iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads, MacBooks, and more.
Indigo's Black Friday sale in 2022 was available in-store at locations in Canada with savings on books, toys, electronics, fashion and more.
Products were up to 30% off for all shoppers and up to 40% off for Plum Plus members.
Also, Bath & Body Works had a Black Friday deal last year that was buy three, get three free on the entire store!
Lululemon's Black Friday sale last year included a bunch of products that were discounted by up to 50%.
If you're looking to save on beauty items, Sephora's Black Friday deal in 2022 offered up to 50% off makeup, skincare and more products from popular brands like Urban Decay, Lancome and Clinique.
Travel was also discounted last year as VIA Rail had a Black Friday sale with 25% off trips and fares across Canada.
Even Starbucks offered a deal for Black Friday in 2022! You were able to get a $5 Starbucks gift card when you purchased a Starbucks gift card that was $25 or more.
What is Cyber Monday?
Black Friday gets most of the attention when it comes to sales this time of year, but there are also Cyber Monday sales that you can shop to get discounts.
If you couldn't tell from the name, Cyber Monday is the Monday after Black Friday and deals are offered online instead of in-store like on Friday.
Most retailers also have their Black Friday deals available online now so basically every day during Black Friday sales is a Cyber Monday.
However, many stores in Canada have separate sales for Black Friday and Cyber Monday which means you can save more money on both days.
When is Cyber Monday in Canada?
This year, Cyber Monday is on Monday, November 27, 2023 in Canada.
You can expect Cyber Monday deals from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, Indigo, Canadian Tire, Aritzia, Coach Outlet, Dyson, and more retailers!
