Starbucks Canada's Black Friday Deal Is Offering A Free Gift Card & Here's How To Get One
This is happening for one day only!
Get ready because Starbucks Canada is offering a Black Friday deal this year and you can get a free gift card for a limited time!
To celebrate Black Friday, Starbucks is giving away 100,000 gift cards in Canada on November 25, 2022, along with 260,000 gift cards in the U.S.
The deal offers a $5 Starbucks gift card — which is also called an eGift — when you purchase a Starbucks gift card of $25 or more.
This promo runs from 12:01 a.m. PT on Black Friday until either all the free gift cards have been given out or until 11:59 p.m. PT.
If you want to get this deal in Canada, there are a few things you have to do and it all needs to be done online.
First, you have to go to Starbucks.ca/gift, the Starbucks app or iMessage.
Then, you have to fill out all the required fields to purchase a Starbucks eGift that's at least $25.
It's required that you have a valid email address you can enter when buying the gift card because that's how the free one will be sent to you.
Once you get the email with your $5 gift card, you have to follow the directions in the email to redeem it.
Starbucks has a limit of one free gift card per person with this deal for Black Friday.
There are so many other Black Friday deals that can be shopped at retailers in Canada if you want more savings.
Black Friday sales are happening at Costco, Best Buy, Amazon, Bath & Body Works, Apple, Lululemon, Sephora and more retailers across the country.
