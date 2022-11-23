Bath & Body Works Canada's Black Friday Sale Is On Now & You Can Get So Many Free Items
A deal this huge only happens once a year at Bath & Body Works!
Black Friday deals are available at Bath & Body Works Canada now and you can get a bunch of free items when you shop the entire store!
The Bath & Body Works Canada's Black Friday sale is offering buy three, get three free on the entire store until November 26, 2022, at 5:59 a.m. ET, while supplies last.
This kind of deal only happens once a year at the retailer so you won't see a discount this huge until next year during Black Friday.
If you want to shop in stores, no promo code or coupon is required to get the deal so you just need to bring your items to the checkout counter.
If you want to shop online, this offer is valid when you add six regular-priced items to your bag.
Then, when you go to checkout, the discount will be automatically applied to your shopping bag.
You still have to pay shipping and handling fees on the free items though.
With this deal, the lowest eligible priced items in your shopping bag at checkout will be given for free.
Since the Black Friday sale is on the entire store, that means you can get body lotions, three-wick candles, single-wick candles, hand soaps, fragrance plug-ins, body washes, fragrance mists and more for free!
Is Bath & Body Works available online in Canada?
Yes, Bath & Body Works Canada has an online store and it officially launched back in 2021.
With the Canadian online store, prices are in Canadian dollars so you won't end up paying more because of currency conversion like you would before when shopping with the American site.
Also, shopping with the Canadian site allows for faster shipping and you won't have to pay any duty fees.
It also means that you can shop deals like the Bath & Body Works Canada Black Friday sale online so you don't have to trek out to a store!
What are Bath & Body Works Canada candles?
Bath & Body Works offers a variety of single-wick and three-wick candles.
If you're looking to snag some holiday scents, you can find Vanilla Bean Noel, Winter Candy Apple, Fresh Balsam, Hot Cocoa and Cream, Frosted Cranberry, Crushed Candy Cane, Gingerbread Marshmallow, Sugared Snickerdoodle, Spiced Apple Toddy and more.
However, product availability could vary when shopping in-store and online.