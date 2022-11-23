Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
costco

Costco Canada's Black Friday Sale Is Happening Now & You Can Save Big On Electronics

You can shop the deals online and at Costco warehouses! 🤑

Trending Senior Staff Writer
​Costco warehouse in Canada.

Costco warehouse in Canada.

Open Grid Scheduler | Flickr

Costco has dropped Black Friday deals for 2022 and you can find huge savings on electronics ranging from $10 off all the way to more than $100 off!

Costco Canada's Black Friday sale has deals on almost everything including TVs, clothing, computers, furniture, groceries, home decor, beauty products, appliances, office products, toys, smartphones and electronics.

You can shop the Black Friday sale online or you can go to your local warehouse and shop for deals in-store.

So, here are a bunch of electronics that you can get at a discounted price now with Costco Canada's Black Friday sale!

Lenovo Flex 3-11 82BB000TCF 2-in-1 Chromebook, N4020

Lenovo Flex 3-11 82BB000TCF 2-in-1 Chromebook, N4020

Costco

Price: $169.99 ($269.99)

Details: This Chromebook has an 11.6-inch HD touchscreen and comes with an HD web camera, bilingual keyboard, multi-gesture touchpad, USB ports and headphone/microphone combo port.

You can get it for $100 off with the sale.

Find it on Costco

Cuisinart Digital Air Fryer Convection Toaster Oven

Cuisinart Digital Air Fryer Convection Toaster Oven

Costco

Price: $199.99 ($249.99)

Details: You can get $50 off this air fry toaster oven for Black Friday and it has 13 cooking functions including bake, broil, roast, toast, reheat, keep warm and more.

There are also low-temperature settings to slow cook and braise food. It has a nonstick interior and the baking pan and air fryer basket are dishwasher-safe.

Find it on Costco

Pure Elements Percussion Massager

Pure Elements Percussion Massager

Costco

Price: $44.99 ($54.99)

Details: This massager is lightweight and small for everyday use. With four speed options and different heads for deep tissue massage or general relaxation, you can work your whole body.

It's discounted by $10 right now at Costco.

Find it on Costco

Fitbit Sense Smart Watch

Fitbit Sense Smart Watch

Costco

Price: $199.99 ($329.99)

Details: This Fitbit watch is $130 off at Costco with the Black Friday sale.

The advanced health smartwatch features stress management tools, 24/7 heart rate tracking, temperature tracking and an alert system that lets you know when your heart rate is higher or lower than your personalized range

Find it on Costco

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base

Costco

Price: $409.99 ($509.99)

Details: This Shark AI Ultra Robot self-empty vacuum has features including AI Laser Navigation so cleaning is precise and objects are avoided, up to 120 minutes of runtime, hands-free control with Alexa or Google Assistant and a 30-day capacity self-empty base.

It's currently discounted by $100.

Find it on Costco

Cricut Maker Ultimate Starter Kit

Cricut Maker Ultimate Starter Kit

Costco

Price: $299.99 ($349.99)

Details: This bundle is $50 off and includes a Cricut Maker machine along with Cricut materials, tools and accessories like a scraper and spatula, weeding hook, fine point pen set, cutting mat and more.

Find it on Costco

Sonos One SL Wi-Fi Speaker, Shadow Edition, 2-pack

Sonos One SL Wi-Fi Speaker, Shadow Edition, 2-pack

Costco

Price: $379.99 ($469.99)

Details: You can save $90 with the Black Friday deal on this Sonos speaker pack.

The two Sonos One SL speakers allow for multi-room listening and same-room listening for stereo separation. The speakers also connect to Wi-Fi, Apple AirPlay and the Sonos app.

Find it on Costco

Sony 55" Class - X75K Series - 4K UHD LED LCD TV

Sony 55" Class - X75K Series - 4K UHD LED LCD TV

Costco

Price: $698

Details: This discounted price is a limited-time offer from Costco for Black Friday.

The Sony TV is a 55-inch 4K UHD LED LCD smart TV that is compatible with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant and Apple Airplay 2.

Find it on Costco

Braun 10-cup Multiserve Coffee Maker + Hot Water

Braun 10-cup Multiserve Coffee Maker + Hot Water

Costco

Price: $179.99 ($199.99)

Details: You can get $20 off this coffee maker that can brew 10 cups at a time and make a full carafe in under eight minutes.

It makes single-serve coffee and has over-ice, light, gold and bold settings. Plus, it also brews tea!

Find it on Costco

Belkin Wireless Charging Pad 10W, 2-pack

Belkin Wireless Charging Pad 10W, 2-pack

Costco

Price: $49.99 ($59.99)

Details: This charging pad was engineered to charge Apple and Samsung smartphones at the fastest wireless speed and it can charge through most lightweight cases.

It also works with wireless charging cases for Airpods, Galaxy Buds2, Google Pixel Buds and more.

You can get the charging pad discounted by $10 for Black Friday

Find it on Costco

Pantum P2500W Monochrome Wireless Laser Printer

Pantum P2500W Monochrome Wireless Laser Printer

Costco

Price: $109.99 ($134.99)

Details: This wireless laser printer that's $25 off works in both colour and black and white, with a speed of up to 23 pages per minute.

Since it's wireless, the built-in Wi-Fi allows you to print anytime from your phone or tablet.

Find it on Costco

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

From Your Site Articles
    Lisa Belmonte
    Trending Senior Staff Writer
    Lisa Belmonte is a Senior Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Trending Desk focused on government of Canada jobs and is based in Ontario.
Recommended For You

Loading...