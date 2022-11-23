Costco Canada's Black Friday Sale Is Happening Now & You Can Save Big On Electronics
You can shop the deals online and at Costco warehouses! 🤑
Costco has dropped Black Friday deals for 2022 and you can find huge savings on electronics ranging from $10 off all the way to more than $100 off!
Costco Canada's Black Friday sale has deals on almost everything including TVs, clothing, computers, furniture, groceries, home decor, beauty products, appliances, office products, toys, smartphones and electronics.
You can shop the Black Friday sale online or you can go to your local warehouse and shop for deals in-store.
So, here are a bunch of electronics that you can get at a discounted price now with Costco Canada's Black Friday sale!
Lenovo Flex 3-11 82BB000TCF 2-in-1 Chromebook, N4020
Price: $169.99 (
$269.99)
Details: This Chromebook has an 11.6-inch HD touchscreen and comes with an HD web camera, bilingual keyboard, multi-gesture touchpad, USB ports and headphone/microphone combo port.
You can get it for $100 off with the sale.
Cuisinart Digital Air Fryer Convection Toaster Oven
Price: $199.99 (
$249.99)
Details: You can get $50 off this air fry toaster oven for Black Friday and it has 13 cooking functions including bake, broil, roast, toast, reheat, keep warm and more.
There are also low-temperature settings to slow cook and braise food. It has a nonstick interior and the baking pan and air fryer basket are dishwasher-safe.
Pure Elements Percussion Massager
Price: $44.99 (
$54.99)
Details: This massager is lightweight and small for everyday use. With four speed options and different heads for deep tissue massage or general relaxation, you can work your whole body.
It's discounted by $10 right now at Costco.
Fitbit Sense Smart Watch
Price: $199.99 ($
329.99)
Details: This Fitbit watch is $130 off at Costco with the Black Friday sale.
The advanced health smartwatch features stress management tools, 24/7 heart rate tracking, temperature tracking and an alert system that lets you know when your heart rate is higher or lower than your personalized range
Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
Price: $409.99 (
$509.99)
Details: This Shark AI Ultra Robot self-empty vacuum has features including AI Laser Navigation so cleaning is precise and objects are avoided, up to 120 minutes of runtime, hands-free control with Alexa or Google Assistant and a 30-day capacity self-empty base.
It's currently discounted by $100.
Cricut Maker Ultimate Starter Kit
Price: $299.99 (
$349.99)
Details: This bundle is $50 off and includes a Cricut Maker machine along with Cricut materials, tools and accessories like a scraper and spatula, weeding hook, fine point pen set, cutting mat and more.
Sonos One SL Wi-Fi Speaker, Shadow Edition, 2-pack
Price: $379.99 (
$469.99)
Details: You can save $90 with the Black Friday deal on this Sonos speaker pack.
The two Sonos One SL speakers allow for multi-room listening and same-room listening for stereo separation. The speakers also connect to Wi-Fi, Apple AirPlay and the Sonos app.
Sony 55" Class - X75K Series - 4K UHD LED LCD TV
Price: $698
Details: This discounted price is a limited-time offer from Costco for Black Friday.
The Sony TV is a 55-inch 4K UHD LED LCD smart TV that is compatible with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant and Apple Airplay 2.
Braun 10-cup Multiserve Coffee Maker + Hot Water
Price: $179.99 (
$199.99)
Details: You can get $20 off this coffee maker that can brew 10 cups at a time and make a full carafe in under eight minutes.
It makes single-serve coffee and has over-ice, light, gold and bold settings. Plus, it also brews tea!
Belkin Wireless Charging Pad 10W, 2-pack
Price: $49.99 (
$59.99)
Details: This charging pad was engineered to charge Apple and Samsung smartphones at the fastest wireless speed and it can charge through most lightweight cases.
It also works with wireless charging cases for Airpods, Galaxy Buds2, Google Pixel Buds and more.
You can get the charging pad discounted by $10 for Black Friday
Pantum P2500W Monochrome Wireless Laser Printer
Price: $109.99 (
$134.99)
Details: This wireless laser printer that's $25 off works in both colour and black and white, with a speed of up to 23 pages per minute.
Since it's wireless, the built-in Wi-Fi allows you to print anytime from your phone or tablet.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.