A New Canadian Went To Costco For The First Time & Was Hilariously Confused By The Huge Sizes

A new Canadian went to Costco for the first time and filmed his adventures at the wholesale retailer, including his hilarious confusion about the huge sizes there.
Andrian Makhnachov, @makhnachov on TikTok, is a newcomer to Canada who is now living in Saskatchewan after coming to this country from Ukraine.
He posted a TikTok at the beginning of November that shared his experience of going to Costco for the first time after "deaming of visiting" for a while.
"Finally I found a very Canadian friend who has a special card," Makhnachov said in the video.
Once he got inside the warehouse, he was completely surprised by the size of everything from the shelves to the products to the fridges.
"When I first walked in I felt tiny and I was afraid that something had fallen on me," he shared. "There are even large refrigerators in which you can walk."
Makhnachov then noted the size of Christmas decorations including a huge inflatable Santa and a life-sized nutcracker.
"I wonder who buys such big chips," the TikToker said in the video while holding up a big bag of Ruffles.
Makhnachov noticed that there are free samples at Costco and it changed the entire experience for him.
"I decided to try it once then I couldn't stop and started hunting for free food," he said while showing himself following the person giving out the free samples.
Then, he went to the food court which he compared to a "small town."
"I didn't know what to try so I took ice cream and pizza. I was shocked when I saw the prices," he said. "Everything turned out to be very tasty."
Makhnachov has posted more of his new experiences since coming to Canada on TikTok including the first snow, shopping for winter clothes, his first trip to Walmart and eating Canadian snacks for the first time.
The TikToker also shared what surprised him about Canada after moving here and asked for tips for surviving a Canadian winter!