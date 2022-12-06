5 Things That Really Surprised Me When I Shopped At Costco In Canada For The First Time
I'd never heard of a grocery store that required a membership before. 🤯
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
There are some things you don't forget easily, and my first ever trip to Costco in Canada is likely to be one of them!
As a newcomer to Canada, I visited the wholesale retailer for the first time last month and, I'll be honest, it was a pretty overwhelming experience for me.
Everything from the size of the place to the oversized products made me feel like it was a shopping experience that should come with instructions!
And that's despite the fact that I moved from Dubai – a city that's world-famous for its gargantuan malls and shopping festivals.
Here are five things that surprised me the most during my first Costco Canada visit.
The sheer size of the place
Giant packs of kitchen paper towel rolls.
It's hard to pinpoint what the most overwhelming part of the entire Costco experience was, but the size of the space would be a good place to start.
The place is so huge, it feels very easy to get lost in.
"It feels like I'm shopping in a warehouse," I told my friend, to which he replied, "that's exactly what you're doing!"
And don't even get me started on the size of everything inside.
Even the shopping carts are oversized, which completely made sense once I saw how big the products were. From giant chip packets to huge chunks of meat, there's a lot to process.
As a single person in Canada, all I could think was, "How can anyone finish all of that food?"
Of course, in hindsight, it does make sense, especially because many people who are shopping are buying for families.
Still, when you see a packet of kitchen paper rolls that's bigger than you, it does raise eyebrows!
I also couldn't quite fathom how people got all of these products in their cars, let alone where they stored them at home.
The membership process
I now know this is pretty much a cornerstone of the Costco concept, but I didn't when I first went.
It definitely took me by surprise to learn that you must have a membership to shop at Costco. While loads of stores I'm familiar with have memberships and promotions, they're usually extra perks that loyal customers can get.
I'd never even heard of a store or brand that doesn't allow you to shop without a membership.
This is probably why, when I found out, I was shocked, as it all sounded a little elitist.
Of course, when I did actually shop and noticed how much cheaper bulk buying is, it made sense. But, needing a membership to spend money still feels alien to me as a concept.
The variety of products
Stacks of granola bar boxes.
I was warned that Costco is all about wholesale shopping, so I expected to see boxes and boxes of non-perishable goods.
For example, I was expecting to shop for things like cans of food, biscuits and nuts.
However, the sheer variety of products on offer at my nearest store just totally blew my mind.
The fact that you can buy fresh fruits and vegetables — from whole watermelons to tomatoes — came as a surprise. As did the marinated meat section!
There's something about finding Kit Kat Log Cabin Kits next to dried mushrooms that made me feel like I was a kid in a candy shop, not really knowing what to focus on.
The signature brand
Kirkland Signature socks.
My first Costco visit was my introduction to Kirkland Signature, too.
As I quickly learnt, this is a brand that sells exclusively through Costco, and it has everything from bars of soap and grocery items, to household cleaning products and more.
One of my favourite things was discovering the Kirkland clothing products, which I think are really reasonably priced.
I definitely ended up buying more than I thought I would in winter essentials, thanks to Kirkland Signature.
How easy it is to get carried away
Janice Rodrigues' Costco cart.
And, finally, there's something about the combination of all of the above that made me drop an easy $200 during my first visit, when I didn't even have a shopping list.
I had gone in simply to check the place out and see what the Costco fuss was all about. But once I was in there, I didn’t want to pass up the chance to get quality items for a good price.
So, in the name of buying essentials, I went very overboard.
This is just the Costco way, I've since learnt!
Any tips to help me shop there in the future are welcomed, Canadians!