Costco Clothing Is 30% Off Right Now & You Can Get UGG Dupes For Under $30
Select Kirkland Signature apparel and footwear is going for so cheap!
If you're on the lookout for cozy winter clothing on a budget, then you're in luck.
Costco Canada is currently having a sale on its famous Kirkland Signature apparel – and this includes discounts on some of its most popular products.
The brand just launched a 30% sale on select clothing and apparel, and it's perfect for anyone thinking about picking up must-haves for the winter.
For example, the Kirkland Signature Kids Shearling Boots are going for $27.29, instead of the usual price of $38.99.
With genuine sheepskin and two colours options (black and brown), these are just about the perfect UGG dupes and you can nab them for under $30.
It's not just the kids who get to have all the fun either.
The Kirkland Signature Women's Shearling Boots are also on sale for $34.29, instead of their usual price of $48.99. That's not a bad drop, and they're currently available in shades of grey and brown.
Kirkland Signature Women's Shearling Boot in grey.Costco Canada
If you're on the lookout for something for home, the Kirkland Signature Women's Shearling Slipper is also on sale, with a discount of over $10.
What's more, they match up surprisingly well with this fleece-lined Kirkland Signature Women's Robe which has also been discounted to just $23.79.
If you love Costco-branded merch, Kirkland Signature's logo joggers are also cheaper than usual, for both men and women, with a price tag of $19.59 instead of the usual price of $27.99.
Some other cozy winter picks included in the sale are a unisex logo hoodie, a unisex logo crewneck sweatshirt and the Kirkland Signature women’s crewneck sweater.
The sale will last until January 29 but you might want to check it out sooner rather than later to ensure you find specific size and colour preferences.
As with all Costco shopping, a membership is required to buy these products.
As a bonus though, standard shipping is included in the prices above.
Happy shopping, all!
