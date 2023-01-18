7 Things You Should Never Buy At Costco, According To Vancouver Redditors
Kirkland brand pizza is apparently not it.
Buying in bulk at Costco can be a huge money saver — and it can help cut down the cost of groceries — but some stuff just isn't worth it. A Vancouver Reddit thread exposed the bad-value items that you'd be better off buying at No Frills, Bulk Barn or somewhere else.
"Generally love Costco but there are some things that you should avoid," a Redditor said, before asking Vancouver locals what to not buy at the store.
Here are seven things that people on Reddit say you should never turn to Costco for.
(The post-shopping poutine still slaps, though.)
Eye exams
The thread started off with a highly specific no-no: Costco eye exams.
According to the original poster, the bulk store offers basic eye exams for $125, but you can get those done for cheaper at specialized clinics.
A 2.6-star Google rating for the Richmond Costco Vision Centre also speaks to the quality of service you can likely expect there.
Spices
One Reddit user offers sound advice to anyone in the spice aisle and Costco.
The math is definitely matching on that one. People suggested buying from a bulk store instead — remember to bring produce bags and weigh out the amount you think you could reasonably consume.
Kirkland frozen pizza
Just don't do it. Kirkland's frozen pizzas are known to have "some of the worst dough," according to the Reddit thread.
Folks online suggested opting for Sabatos brand gluten-free pizza instead. Even if you aren't on a gluten-free diet, it's apparently superior.
The Costco food court pizza is still *chefs kiss* though.
Baked goods
The sweet treats at Costco are tempting, but Reddit users described most of the goods as "mid" and "a solid let down."
Costco bagels and muffins get the thumbs up from multiple people, however.
Prescribed medication
The pharmacy at Costco has a lot of haters, apparently.
Other commenters suggested finding a small, independent pharmacy to support instead.
Blinds
Next time you're looking to cover those windows, don't turn to Costco.
"The quality is on the lowest end," one user wrote. "Yet the prices are substantially higher than locally manufactured products," they added.
Garage doors
Another specific complaint with enough upvotes to seem legit is about Costco's garage-door installation company.
Do with that information what you will, garage havers.
Narcity has reached out to Coscto and they did not respond in time for publication. We will update this article when we hear back.