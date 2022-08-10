7 Wild Bulk Items You Can Get At Costco Canada That Will Have You Stocked Up For Months
Looking for a whole tub of mayo?
Costco Canada is the one-stop shop for massive quantities of basically anything.
A run to your local Costco almost always means coming back home stocked up for months and months with a whole lot of stuff you didn't plan on buying.
Why? Well, because Costco sells wholesale-sized items at wholesale prices, it's super easy to grab massive containers of just about anything.
While some items are great deals, some of these bulk deals are so wild that all they warrant is a sideways glance and the thought "what on earth would anyone do with that?"
So, from giant containers of condiments to whole frozen animals, here are some of the wackiest and wildest bulk deals you can get at Costco Canada right now.
Two litres of baby dill pickles
A giant jar of pickles.
If you splurge on this, you probably won't have to worry about running out of pickles for the next few months at the very least.
This massive, very heavy jar of pickles is perfect for that pickle fiend in your life.
Your sandwiches, burgers and charcuterie boards will be perfectly complete for a long while.
Or you could just spend your days eating pickle after pickle.
Cost: $6.49
2.36 litres of ranch dressing
Two containers of ranch attached to each other.
A perfect deal for those looking to ranch it up.
This pack of ranch comes with two 1.18 litre bottles of the super popular salad dressings/dips/drinks.
So if you're craving some of that sweet, buttermilk-y elixir with your veggies or chicken wings, this will have you set for a while.
Cost: $10.89
240 red solo cups
A big bag of red solo cups.
Planning a party with over 200 people? Or maybe you're organizing a massive beer pong tournament or are an artist looking to make an avant-garde sculpture.
Either way, this bulk set of red solo cups will have your needs met.
There are so many cups in this bag that it was actually hard to lift.
Cost: $15.99
Four litres of mayo
Containers of mayonnaise.
Mayonaise is one of the most versatile condiments on the planet, and if you grab this four-litre bucket, you'll clearly be an expert in it by the time you run out.
Slap it on some sandwiches, dip your fries in it, or even add it to your skincare routine — hey, you'll have to get creative to make your way through the whole tub before it goes bad.
Cost: $23.89
992 grams of cheese balls
A massive container of cheese balls.
Cheese balls, which are made by Utz, are really something you don't see much in Canada.
But, if you head down to your local Costco, you might be able to buy a massive container of them.
The container, while light, is about the size of a small person's torso and is really hard to hold with just one hand.
Costco really is a miracle.
Cost: $8.79
Three kilograms of feta cheese
A big tub of feta.
One place you can always get a good deal at is the cheese department in Costco.
And this massive tub of feta cheese is no exception.
Your Greek salads can be well stacked with this crumbly delicious cheese if you take advantage of this deal.
It's even crazier to think that the cost of a fraction of this amount of feta can run you a pretty penny.
However, you might want to buy this with caution because cheese isn't known for its shelf life, and devouring it before its expiry date could be a challenge.
Cost: $29.99
A whole frozen lamb
Frozen lamb from Costco.
You can walk into the store and plop a whole frozen lamb in your cart and just go on your merry way.
You can have yourself a big cookout with it, invite a bunch of friends over for a fancy dinner, or just eat it all to yourself - although the latter might take you a bit.
Whatever you want to do with it, you can easily just walk up and buy this piece of meat which is sure to feed you - and quite a few others - for a grand meal or two.
Cost: $12.99 per kilogram