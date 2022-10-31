19 Things I Always Buy At Costco That Are Still Worth It For My Small Family Of 2
Buying in bulk can be tricky.
You can find almost anything in bulk at Costco and while a membership there can mean great savings it can also mean waste if you have a small family.
You may be one of those shoppers that always leaves Costco with much more than you planned on buying or maybe you're someone who avoids it altogether, as it can be overwhelming.
There is something about a trip to this wholesale store that brings me joy. I have always enjoyed roaming the various aisles, finding deals and unique snack options.
I am part of a household of two and it can be tricky to buy for a small family at Costco. There are a number of items that I always get there and I have found how to make a membership work for us.
Here are nineteen things from Costco that still make sense to buy for just me and my husband.
Oxi Clean
Giant boxes of Oxi Clean stain remover.
I often use Oxi Clean when doing laundry and Costco is the only place where I have found the five-kilogram size box.
Not only do I save money by buying it there, but I don't have to think about picking it up again for months. It's also easy to store and since I don't have much storage space I keep it on a separate shelf and refill a smaller container as needed.
Price: $22.49
Chicken tacos
Kirkland chicken tacos kit from Costco.
Costco sells some seriously tasty pre-made meals including its chicken taco kit. While some meals are larger, this kit feeds two and sometimes has leftovers. It includes cooked chicken, lime wedges, dry coleslaw, grated cheese, tortillas, salsa and cilantro lime cream.
Price: About $18 depending on weight
Natrel butter
Natrel salted butter at Costco.
While most items you'll find at Costco come in bulk, this butter comes in single sticks so you can choose to stock up or not. There are salted and unsalted options to buy.
Price: $4.99
Blocks of cheese
Kirkland old cheddar cheese brick.
If you're a cheese-lover, Costco sells 1.15-kilogram bricks of old cheddar, medium cheddar, marble and mozzarella cheese. My little family goes through a lot of cheese and this brick doesn't take up much more space in the fridge than the standard 400-gram blocks.
Price: $14.99
Hummus
Fontaine Santé hummus packs of two.
I find that hummus is a great snack to buy in bulk since it stays fresh for weeks and it's a staple item in our fridge. Costco sells traditional hummus in packs of two and when we make a trip it's usually time to stock up.
Price: $7.99
7 Grain Salad
4-pack of Summer Fresh 7 Grain Salad.
The packs of 7 Grain Salad are an easy, quick snack that doesn't take up much room in the fridge. The salads last a while so you don't need to worry about eating all four containers in one week. Costco is also the only store where I've been able to find this food item consistently.
Price: $8.49
Case of Bubly
Mixed 24-pack of Bubly found at Costco.
If there is someone in your family who drinks as much Bubly as my husband does, then this mixed case of Bubly at Costco is a must-buy. There are two different package options and each comes with three different flavours.
Typically, other than at Costco, the cheapest price that I can find Bubly at is two 12-packs for $11. This sale price is still more expensive than buying it from Costco.
Price: $9.49
Salad kit
Taylor Farms Creamy Dill Pickle salad kit.
You can find single-bag salad kits including one of my favourites, the Creamy Dill Pickle flavour from Taylor Farms. It's a great dinner side for two adults.
Price: $3.99
CeraVe moisturizing cream
CeraVe moisturizing cream pack of club size and travel size.
As someone with eczema and dry skin, I moisturize multiple times a day and the moisturizing cream by CeraVe is my go-to product. I love that this pack also comes with a travel-sized cream that I can keep in my purse.
At other stores, the 539-gram container alone usually costs closer to $30, talk about a deal.
Price: $21.99
Raspberries
A pint of raspberries from Costco.
Costco sells fresh berries including raspberries, blueberries and strawberries, that come in sizes only slightly larger than what you'd typically buy at a grocery store. If you're like me and are going to buy two half-pints of raspberries (for a typical minimum of $3.99 each I might add) or other berries anyway, you might as well save a few bucks and get them here.
Price: $4.99
Almond milk
6-pack of unsweetened almond milk at Costco.
The Almond Breeze unsweetened brand of almond milk is what my husband and I usually buy anyway and we definitely save when buying it from Costco.
Since the container is square-shaped and it doesn't need to be refrigerated before it's opened, this almond milk is easy to store and stack on other items in a cupboard (or sometimes in a corner if there isn't space).
Price: $12.99
Extra virgin olive oil
Two pack of 1L Costa d'Oro extra virgin olive oil.
Even if buying this brand of olive oil wasn't a deal, I would still get it because the flavour is the best I have found, especially at this price. It may be out there, but I haven't been able to find this olive oil at any other store that I shop at.
I use olive oil almost every time I cook dinner so it makes sense for me to buy a larger bottle of it. Plus, it comes in a nice glass bottle so I can leave it on my counter to save space and doesn't look cluttered.
Price: $17.99
Smooth peanut butter
2-kilogram size of smooth Kraft peanut butter.
Peanut butter is something that doesn't expire quickly so even though this 2-kilogram size takes my husband and me a while to finish, it's still fresh and tasty by the time we do.
If you're buying plastic jars of peanut butter anyway, this one doesn't take up much more space, relatively speaking.
Price: $8.89
Listerine mouthwash
Value size bottle of Listerine mouthwash in a 2-pack.
Costco sells the value-size bottle in packs of two and the second bottle is something easy to store in any cupboard or closet shelf. The store usually has two different flavours to choose from, one being a "zero" alcohol-free option.
Price: $15.99
Spices
Container of crushed red pepper spice.
There are a variety of spices that you'll find at Costco, including crushed red pepper flakes. I don't need to buy spices often since these larger sizes last so long, but when I do I prefer to stock up here and not have to worry about adding them to my grocery list for a while.
Price: $4.99
Advil
2-pack of Advil liqui-gels found at Costco.
Medicines and vitamins are easy items to stock up on since they don't take up much space. If you're someone who gets a lot of headaches or takes a daily vitamin, for example, you may as well buy a larger bottle of it. I often can't even find single larger bottles of Advil liqui-gels at other stores.
Price: $25.99
Dove soap
Dove soap bars sold in packs of 16.
Due to my dry eczema-prone skin, I've used the Dove brand of soap for sensitive skin since I was young. Costco also has the original bars, both of which come in packs of 16. It's much less expensive to buy soap bars here in bulk and it's another easy-to-store item.
Price: $17.99
Smart Sweets
Smart Sweets 5-pack of Sweet Fish candy.
I've developed a minor obsession with Smart Sweets candy and it's a treat I like to buy regularly. The candy isn't cheap though and typically I buy two packs for $7. By buying this 5-pack at Costco I save more than $1 per bag.
Usually, Costco is selling Sweet Fish flavoured candy or Melon Bites (my favourite).
Price: $11.99
Ankle socks
Low-cut Puma socks in a 12-pack at Costco.
While socks aren't something I need to purchase frequently, they get holes or are lost eventually and I like to stock up at Costco when it's time. Since I've worn the ankle Puma socks for years I know that they're comfortable and going to last me a while.
Socks don't take up much drawer space so 12 new pairs doesn't feel like overdoing it. If you don't have the room you can always split the package with a friend.
Price: $16.99