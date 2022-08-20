Costco Items That You Should & Shouldn't Buy Are Being Shared By Canadian TikTokers
Frozen cookies, air fryers and rotisserie chickens are a must apparently!
The Costco items that you should and shouldn't buy are being shared by Canadian TikTokers if you want advice on what to spend your money on.
You can find so many tips, tricks and hacks when it comes to Costco on TikTok, including ones from TikTokers couponcutiecanada and lifebyjessica.
Each of them gives recommendations on everything from frozen treats to kitchen appliances to snacks to prepared meals.
TikToker lifebyjessica posted that the Greenhouse lemonade and the Naked smoothie are a should along with the Costco frozen cookies.
Another person on TikTok shared that those are actually the same cookies from the bakery and you get more of them for less money when you buy them frozen!
@lifebyjessica
Costco's Kirkland rotisserie chicken is a must for TikToker couponcutiecanada.
The same goes for the Kirkland chicken wings — which might be the same ones from the food court — and the pork souvlaki as well.
@couponcutiecanada
For stuff that you can get in the aisles, couponcutiecanada shared on TikTok that the Chefman air fryer is "huge and only $94" so it's a should buy.
"I wish I got this one," they said.
Also, Steinfeld's dill pickles are not something you should buy because they're apparently hollow.
Then, the WildRoots trail mix is a should, the TikToker said.
@couponcutiecanada
If you're looking for more recommendations about what to get or not to get when it comes to prepared meals, lifebyjessica said the stuffed shells were "pricey" so it's a shouldn't.
"The shrimp penne pasta was really good and a decent price, should," they said.
The manicotti is something you shouldn't get because there isn't enough sauce, according to the TikToker's post.
@lifebyjessica
Recommendations about what you should and shouldn't from Costco aren't the only tips and tricks that you can find about the wholesaler on TikTok.
If you're also looking for ways to up your shopping game and even save a little money, people have been sharing Costco hacks on TikTok that could completely change the way you shop at the retailer!