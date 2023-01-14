These Costco Hacks From TikTok Show Ways You Can Save More Money When Shopping In-Store
You can get savings with gift cards, name-brand dupes and more!
There are so many TikTok hacks for shopping at Costco and you could save even more money on your next shopping trip.
With food prices soaring — $42 for a salad and $37 for a five-pack of chicken breasts, for example — at grocery stores across the country, you might be looking to the wholesale retailer for discounts if you have a Costco membership.
People on TikTok have been sharing their best Costco hacks that cut down the amount they have to pay at the register.
That includes buying gift cards, finding dupes of name brands, buying certain products in bulk and more.
So, here are six TikTok hacks that you might want to take note of for the next time you shop at Costco!
Buying gift cards
@lifebyjessica
Did you know that? #costco #costcofinds #costcomusthaves #costcotiktok #costcocanada #costcodeals #costcolover #costcogiftcards
Someone on TikTok shared this Costco gift card that you probably won't be able to find at other retailers.
For gift cards to be sold at Costco, there needs to be a deal for customers which usually comes in the form of a discounted purchase price.
The TikToker showed that you can get two $50 Jack Astor's gift cards for only $79.99 instead of the actual $100.
Finding items you want
Sometimes you can't find the items you want at Costco but this Canadian TikToker showed how you can always get the details about products.
There are "podiums" at the front of stores and the Costco employee working there can check when the item will be in stock again.
Plus, if the product you want actually is in stock, they can go find it for you!
This could be particularly helpful if something is on sale but you can't see in on display anywhere so you don't go buy another product and pay full price.
Choosing dupes over name brands
@couponcutiecanada
My friend said it works good but I haven’t tried it yet. #costcodupe #bumbumcream #costcocanadafinds
If you don't care about buying name-brand products, you can save a little extra money by getting dupes at Costco.
For example, this TikToker shared a Sephora dupe of the Brazilian Bum Bum Cream that's not even half the price!
Saving with Kirkland Signature
@amidstthechaos
One of Costco’s best (worst) kept secrets #Costco #costcofindscanada #costcohacks #costcofinds
You don't even need to search hard for dupes at Costco, just look for Kirkland Signature products!
Costco partners with brands and manufacturers for its own private-label brand so sometimes items with the Kirkland label are actually name-brand products just cheaper.
Understanding sale cycles
@thetiktokcoachsamv
Costco Insider Part 6: Sales cycle #lifehacks #learnfromme #costco #costcohacks #learningfromtiktok #needtoknow #costcofinds #over30 #momsoftiktok
This TikToker shared that sale cycles at Costco Canada start on Mondays and then run for a few weeks.
Usually, items go on sale again after three to four months but it depends on supply and location.
Buying in bulk
@amidstthechaos
Costco Hack/Find: Chocolate Chip Cookies #costco #costcocanada #costcofinds #kirklandsignature #chocolatechipcookies #costcomusthaves
If you tend to hit up the Costco food court or bakery when you shop there, you could save yourself some money by getting products in bulk instead of individually or in small batches.
TikTok hacks from Canadians have revealed that you can get Costco cookies, hot dogs and french fries for cheaper in bulk.
In the freezer section, a 120-pack of the same chocolate chip cookies from the bakery is $23.99. That's $0.19 each compared to $7.99 for a 24-pack at the bakery which works out to $0.33 each.
Also, you can buy packs of the food court hot dogs and sausages and fries from the food court in the warehouse instead of always getting individual orders.
Happy shopping!