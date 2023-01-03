This TikTok Shopping Hack Allows You To Get Items For Free When You've Been Overcharged
It works in places like Best Buy, Walmart, Costco and more. 👀
At a time when store prices in Canada are as high as ever, any ways to save money are useful.
Thankfully, a TikToker recently shared a tip that Canadians can use when shopping to save some cash, and the little-known trick can be applied to tons of products.
TikToker Melissa Silber (@melissasilbercpa) recently shared a video detailing a lesser-known hack for anyone who shops in Canada.
"You may recognize this little sign here," Silber begins the video, showing an image from the Retail Council of Canada. "It is the scanning code practice, now called the Scanner Price Accuracy Code."
The Scanner Price Accuracy Code is a voluntary code implemented in 2002 that is meant to demonstrate retailers' commitment to price scanner accuracy and provide a consistent way for retailers to deal with price accuracy issues.
Under the code, if you purchase an item on sale, for instance, only to find that it scans at a higher price at the checkout, you are entitled to get that product for free, or to get $10 off the displayed price if the item is more than $10.
"Basically what this means is if you have an item that scans and it's the wrong price (the scan price has to be higher than the shelf price), you are entitled to that item for free up to $10," Silber says in the clip.
"If an item is on sale for $15 and it scans at $20, you are entitled to a $10 discount on the item."
According to the Retail Council of Canada, the code is in place nationally at tons of grocery stores, including Giant Tiger, Loblaw Companies Ltd., Metro, Safeway, and Save-On-Foods. A full list of participating retailers can be found on the RCC's website.
It's also in place at retail stores like Best Buy, Walmart, Shoppers Drug Mart, Canadian Tire, Costco, Home Depot and Toys"R"Us, too.
The code applies to all scanned products and merchandise at a retailer with a UPC code and Price Look-Up, or PLU. It can be used nationally except in Quebec, where the government has regulated scanner price accuracy under the Consumer Protection Act.
In the clip, Silber recommends keeping an eye on the prices while items are scanned, and taking a photo of the price on display for easy reference.
The RCC says that if you notice that an item scans incorrectly, you should notify the cashier, who will then follow the store's procedure for resolving the issue.
You can also apply the code to previous purchases, but you'll need a receipt.
Next time you're shopping, keep an eye on those prices! You may end up snagging something for free.
