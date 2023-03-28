A TikToker Shared The Discount Codes That Some Stores Forget About & You Can Save So Much
"This is why they trying to ban TikTok."
If you're a savvy shopper, you're probably always on the lookout for ways to save money while you shop online.
Luckily, a tech worker has shared a simple hack on TikTok, that she says can get you discounts of up to 99% off on some shopping websites.
TikToker Sam Dean shared her shopping hack on TikTok in a video which now has over 1.3 million views and it involves applying specific discount codes to your shopping cart during checkout.
“A lot of times developers will forget to turn off the codes they were testing with on shopping sites,” Dean says in her video before offering a hefty list of potential discount codes.
“What I mean by that is try out these codes next time you go online shopping: 100off, test, Devtest, promo code test, 99off, Employee90, influencer, prcode, test1, test2, prodtest, welcome100, test100, companyname100, 99999, free100, save100.”
Dean says it won't work 90% of the time, but "you’ll be amazed, one time it will and then you’ll get something for free or 99% off."
The hack has already caught a bunch of people’s attention and has gone viral on social media, with some even vouching for the hack.
One person claiming to be a software engineer and quality engineer said that Dean is “100% correct.”
Another person commented, “I once got a code that was “SAVE10” so I put in “SAVE50” and got 50% off! It was life-changing.”
Others gave additional discount code options in the comment section. One person wrote, “try ‘MILITARY’” while another commented, “at a minimum, 'freeship' works kinda often!”
“Just remember, go after the big corporations, not the small business,” one commenter reminded others.
All this to say, there’s still a huge chance that the codes may not always work, and there is a chance that the discount code may have expired or is not valid for the item you're trying to purchase. Additionally, some websites may have measures in place to prevent the use of invalid discount codes.
In conclusion, the tech worker's hack is a simple but effective way to save money while shopping online.
While it may not work all the time, it's worth trying out to see if you can get a great deal on your next online purchase.
Happy shopping!