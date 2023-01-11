This TikToker Revealed The Ultimate Hack To Shopping Vintage Wine At LCBO
You probably had no idea you were doing this wrong!
Shopping for wine is an art form, and not everyone is born with the knowledge of Picasso.
Content creator and TV Host Dee Brun shared a TikTok video revealing the correct way to shop vintage wines at LCBO, and chances are you've been doing it wrong.
In her video, Dee explains that the wine bottles on tags at LCBO actually indicate whether or not a wine is best right away or if it should be aged before drinking.
@onceadeeva
"Here's a helpful tip for when you're shopping for wines and vintages at the LCBO," explained Dee.
"Have you ever noticed these little wine bottles on the tags? ... So if you see a wine bottle that's kind of tipping over, that means you can drink it now, but it will be better if you let it sit for a few months."
Dee explained that if you spot a wine bottle on its side, you should definitely let it age and check out the website to see how long the bottle needs before you pop it open.
If you find a tag with an upright wine bottle, that means the wine is ready to go and doesn't need to be aged, according to Dee.
Dee told Narcity that she discovered the hack while working alongside the LCBO for projects back in her television days.
"I remember just asking about the tags and what everything meant because at the time I didn't know a lot about wine, especially red which is usually the one that has to sit and the lady told me and I thought 'Oh that's neat.," said Brun.
Brun didn't think to share the info until she complimented a friend for their patience who had brought a vintage bottle of red for dinner that needed to sit for six months.
"She looked at me and she's like 'What are you talking about?' and she didn't know so I explained to her the three wine things and we started talking about it at the party and no one knew."
"So that's when I thought I should make a video about this because you don't want to spend $60 or $80 on a bottle of wine and not drink it when it's the best time."
An LCBO representative told Narcity that the wine bottles on tags do represent the aging process for wines, but that's not all you can find on the tags.
"In addition to the symbols, customers can also find the sugar content levels on each tag when shopping for wine," said a spokesperson.
So next time you're shopping for a nice bottle you may want to take a closer look at the tag before you buy.