LCBO Recalls Wine Over 'Possible Presence Of Glass' & Here's What You Need To Know
Don't drink this wine.👇
LCBO has issued a recall regarding a wine sold in Ontario, and Health Canada is warning people not to consume it.
On Saturday, the Government of Canada issued a class 1 recall. The LCBO stated that they are "issuing a recall of specific lots of Louis Latour Pinot Noir following notification from the supplier about the possible presence of glass particles."
The government advises Ontarians "not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products."
The recalled wine is Louis Latour Pinot Noir and is a 375-millilitre bottle.
If you have a bottle from this brand, check the lot codes. The ones being recalled are L2217977, L2221076, L2221065, and L2221077.
These codes can be found on the bottom of the bottle and are printed in ink.
LCBO recalled wine.The Government of Canada
"Customers and licensees are asked not to consume recalled products and return them to any LCBO store for a full refund; a receipt is not required," the LCBO stated on their website.
They also reported that, at this time, no customer complaints or health concerns were reported to the LCBO, or Health Canada, in connection to the consumption of the wine.
The Government of Canada also stated that a recall in another country triggered this recall in Ontario.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, and is "verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace."
If you want to report a health or safety concern, you can do so on the Government of Canada's website here.