Health Canada Recalled A Chocolate Brand Sold In Ontario & It Could Cause A Serious Reaction
A key ingredient is missing from several product labels.
A recall has been issued for a specific brand of chocolate that is sold in Ontario.
Health Canada posted the notice over the weekend, with a "do not consume" warning for various dark chocolate products made by Salento Organics because of a key ingredient that is missing from several different labels.
"The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain milk which is not declared on the label," read the message from Health Canada. "The recalled products have been sold in Ontario."
The agency warned of a potential "serious or life-threatening reaction" if anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to dairy consumed the affected products and advised they be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.
Here is a list of the Salento Organics products named in this recall:
- Salento Organics Dark Chocolate Pineapple Bites
- Salento Organics Dark Chocolate Pitaya (Dragon Fruit) Bites
- Salento Organics Organic Banana Dark Chocolate Clusters
- Salento Organics Organic Peanuts Dark Chocolate Dipped
Recalled Salento Organics productsHealth Canada Recall
All four products come in 113g bags and have a best-before date of February 2024.
The agency said so far, there have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
This recall was the result of Canadian Food Inspection test results, and Health Canada said a further food safety investigation could lead to the recall of other Salento Organics products.
You can find the full details of the Health Canada recall and report any issues or health concerns of your own here.