Some Air Fryers Are Being Recalled In Canada & You Can Get A Free Replacement Without A Receipt
This recall is happening because of a potential fire hazard.
There is a recall in Canada for certain air fryers because of a potential fire hazard and you can get a free replacement even if you don't have a receipt.
Health Canada announced the voluntary Cosori Air Fryer recall on February 23, 2023, and told Canadians to "immediately stop using the recalled products."
With this air fryer recall, the wire connectors in the products can overheat which causes a potential burn and fire hazard.
The affected products were sold from March 2019 to December 2022.
As of February 2023, the company has received 56 reports in Canada of the air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking along with four reports in Canada of minor, superficial burn injuries.
The recalled products include the 5.8-quart, 3.7-quart and smart 5.8-quart models along with others.
Health Canada has a full list of the products, model numbers and batch numbers that are part of the recall so you can figure out if your air fryer is included.
You can find the model number on the bottom label of each air fryer or in the user manual and the batch number on the bottom of the air fryer or at the back below the rear exhaust vent.
If you have a Cosori Air Fryer that's part of this recall, you should stop using the product and request a free replacement unit online or by phone at 1-888-216-5974 from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. ET and 5 p.m. ET.
No receipt is required to get a replacement air fryer.
You just need to submit a few details including your information, the air fryer's model and batch number, photos of the product and where you bought it.
This is part of a joint recall between Health Canada, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, PROFECO and Etekcity Corporation.
Just over 250,000 affected Cosori Air Fryers were sold in Canada while more than two million were sold in the U.S. and over 21,000 were sold in Mexico.
