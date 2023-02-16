Health Canada Is Recalling A President's Choice PC Brand Cheese In Canada Due To Listeria
It was sold across the country.
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) have issued a food recall warning for a popular cheese sold in Canada.
On Wednesday, February 15, the CFIA reported that one of the latest food recalls in Canada involves President's Choice PC brand Canadian cheddar cheese, which is a brand that's part of the Loblaws family.
According to the government agency, the cheese is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible microbial contamination in the form of listeria and was sold nationally.
The affected product has a UPC of 060383837464 and has a best before date of August 24, 2023.
The CFIA warns that you should not "consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products."
They also advise that you either throw out the affected product or return it to the store it was purchased from.
If you think you've become sick from the cheese, the agency says you should contact a healthcare professional.
"Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick," they warn.
"Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. In severe cases of illness, people may die."
The recall was triggered due to results from testing conducted by the CFIA, and, at the time of publishing the notification, there were "no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product."
"President’s Choice is proud to be one of Canada’s favourite brands," says the company's website. "Our goal is simple, to provide unique or superior products at better value to Canadians."
Narcity Canada reached out to Loblaws for comment but did not hear back by the time of publishing.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.