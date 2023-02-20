health canada

Health Canada Has Added Several Items To Their Food Recall List Due To Glass, E. Coli & More

A wine sold in Ontario is included.

Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) have issued some new food recalls and notifications for grocery products sold in the country, so you might want to check your fridge and pantry.

According to the CFIA, the latest food recalls in Canada involves E. coli, extraneous materials in the form of glass, listeria, and undeclared allergens in the form of sesame and milk.

In all cases for the foods listed below, the government agency advises that you do not "serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products."


Pinot Noir Bourgogne 2021

​On February 18, a food recall warning was issued for Pinot Noir Bourgogne 2021 from the brand Louis Latour due to the "possible presence of glass."

It was sold in Ontario and further information such as the UPC can be found on the government listing.

Cheese fondues

Also on February 18, a food recall warning was issued for certain cheese fondues from the brand 1001 Fondues due to possible listeria contamination.

The items included in the recall are:

  • Chic! Fondue, Quebec artisan cheese and beer fondue
  • Chic! Fondue, Quebec artisan cheese fondue, Michel Jodoin Crackling Rosé Cider
  • Chic! Fondue, Quebec artisan cheese fondue, GIN Violette
  • Chic! Fondue, Quebec artisan smoked cheese fondue
  • Chic! Fondue, Quebec artisan cheese fondue lightly smoked
  • Chic! Fondue, Quebec artisan cheese and wine fondue
  • Chic! Fondue, Quebec artisan cheese fondue, St Laurent Whisky 3 Grains
  • Tite + Frette, Fondue au fromage à la bière
Further information such as product size, UPCs and best-before dates can be found on the CFIA website.

The cheese items were sold in Alberta, B.C., Nova Scotia and Quebec.

1 year old Cheddar

Again on February 18, a food recall warning was issued for a one-year-old cheddar cheese from the brand Maple Dale Cheese Co. due to possible listeria contamination.

It was sold in Ontario and has a best-before date of August 23. Further information such as VAT and UPC numbers can be found on the listing.

Various Falooda Drinks

On February 16, a notification was issued for various Falooda Drinks from the brand Jahaan's due to milk not being declared on the label.

The products are:

  • Falooda Drink with Almond
  • Falooda Drink with Chikoo
  • Falooda Drink with Thandai
The recall affects all products where milk is not listed and was sold in Alberta and B.C.

Paneer Fresh Cheese

On February 15, a notification was issued for Paneer Fresh Cheese from the brand Mother Dairy to the presence of generic E. coli.

The cheese was sold in Alberta and further information about the product can be found on the CFIA website.

Chili Pepper Powder (Ichimi Togarashi)

Also on February 15, a notification was issued for Chili Pepper Powder (Ichimi Togarashi) from the brand Shirakiku due to undeclared sesame.

It was sold all across Canada.

Stay safe and healthy, all!

