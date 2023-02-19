Certain Disney Toys Are Being Recalled By Health Canada Due To A Potential 'Choking Hazard'
Hundreds were sold in the country
If you have little ones at home that like Disney toys, you'll want to double-check the items they're playing with.
On February 16, a joint consumer product recall for certain figurines was issued by Health Canada, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission and Kids Preferred.
"This recall involves soft vinyl figurines of certain Disney characters," says the government agency of the Disney Baby "My First" toys. "The figurines measure approximately 10 to 14 cm (4.25 to 5.25 inches) high. Two models of the figurines have a bead rattle. The model number and UPC code are located on the back of the product packaging."
The items included in the recall are:
- Buzz Lightyear Vinyl Figurine
- Mickey Mouse Vinyl Figurine
- Mickey Mouse Vinyl Figurine with Bead Rattle
- Minnie Mouse Vinyl Figurine
- Minnie Mouse Vinyl Figurine with Bead Rattle
- Stitch Vinyl Figurine
"The arms or legs on the figurines can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children," warns the government agency of the toys.
They note that approximately 604 of the figurines were sold in Canada between May 2022 to December 2022.
While there have been "no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada," there have been 10 reports of the figurines' arms or legs falling off in the U.S., but thankfully, no injuries.
"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled figurines, take them away from children, and contact Kids Preferred for instructions on how to return the product for a refund," advised Health Canada.
