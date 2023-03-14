Certain Baby Accessories Are Being Recalled In Canada Which Caused The Death Of 1 Child
Approximately 248,069 units of the items were sold in the country.
A new item has been added to Health Canada's list of consumer product recalls and it's due to a potential choking hazard.
On March 9, the government agency published an alert advising that those who have certain pacifier and bottle accessories sold with Calico Critters Flocked Animal Figures should stop using them immediately.
"The pacifier accessories were sold in yellow, orange, pink, dark pink, blue and teal colours," says the listing. "The bottle accessories were sold in yellow, pink, blue and orange colours. One style of the bottle has two yellow handles."
To see if you have the affected product, you can check the item number printed on the bottom of the product packaging to see if it matches those listed in the recall.
"The recall does not include item numbers listed below which were sold with accessories other than the pacifier and bottle accessories; only the bottle and pacifier accessories are being recalled," advises the government agency.
The item number and product description for the affected products are:
- CC1407 - SANDY CAT TWINS
- CC1450 - CHIHUAHUA TWINS
- CC1459 - BORDER COLLIE TWINS
- CC1481 - HAZELNUT CHIPMUNK TWINS
- CC1491 - FLUFFY HAMSTER TWINS
- CC1508 - WILDER PANDA TWINS
- CC1510 - CUDDLE BEAR TWINS
- CC1529 - SLYDALE FOX TWINS
- CC1533 - HAWTHORNE TWINS
- CC1571 - ELLWOODS ELEPHANT TWINS
- CC1586 - PERSIAN CAT TWINS
- CC1641 - FISHER CAT TWINS
- CC1643 - BL HOPSCOTCH RABBIT TWIN
- CC1664 - HIGHCHAIR AND ACCESSORIES
- CC1689 - BUTTERCUP TWINS
- CC1694 - CC SILK CAT TWINS
- CC1737 - BL TOY POODLE TWINS
- CC1750 - BABY NURSERY SET
- CC1761 - TWINS ASSORTMENT ‐ PK 9
- CC1795 - BL MAPLE CAT TWINS
- CC1924 - BL PICKLEWEEDS HEDGE TWN
- CC1955 JASON AND AMANDA VISIT DR. MURDOCK
- CC1965 - CARRY CASES ‐ PK 1
- CC2006 - BEAGLE TWINS
- CC2019 - YELLOW LABRADOR TWINS
- CC2067 - ADVENTURE TREEHOUSE GIFT
- CC2269 - BABYS NURSERY SET
- CC2269P4 - BABY NURSERY ‐ PK4
- CC2484 - JESS & NOAH’S BACKYARD FUN
- CC2537 - BL SOPHIE'S LOVE N CARE
- CC2537P4 - SOPHIE LOVE N CARE ‐ PK4
- CC2597 - NIGHLIGHT NURSERY SET
- CC2598 - BABY’S BLUE BEDROOM SET WITH NIGHTLIGHT
- CF1407 - BL SANDY CAT TWINS
- CF1412 - BL HOPSCOTCH RABBIT TWNS
- CF1416 - BL ELLWOOD ELEPHANT TWNS
- CF1418 - BL YELLOW LAB TWNS
- CF1424 - SILK CAT TWINS
- CF1429 - BL PKLWEED HEDGEHOG TWNS
- CF1481 - BL HZLNUT CHIPMUNK TWINS
- CF1491 - BL FLUFFY HAMSTER TWINS
- CF1510 - BL CUDDLE BEAR TWINS
- CF1513 - BL NIGHTLIGHT NURSERY SET
- CF1520 - BL WILDER PANDA TWNS
- CF1526 - BL BORDER COLLIE TWNS
- CF1554 - BL BABYS NURSERY SET
- CF1586 - BL PERSIAN CAT TWINS
- CF1717 - BL ADV TREEHOUSE GIFT SE
- CF1737 - BL TOY POODLE TWINS
- CF1750 - BL BABY NURSERY SET
- CF1761 - BL TWINS ASSORTMENT
- CF1795 - BL MAPLE CAT TWINS
- CF2537 - BL SOPHIES LOVE N CARE
- CF2537P4 - BL SOPHIES LOVE N CARE
While there have been no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada as of March 3, unfortunately, in the U.S., "the company has received 2 reports of choking incidents, including one death of a child due to choking on an accessory."
