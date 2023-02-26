A Power Bank Sold Through Amazon Canada Is Being Recalled Due To A 'Fire Hazard'
Here's what you need to know and how to get a refund.👇
If you like to stock up on electronics through Amazon Canada, it might be time to take a look at the latest product recall issued by the government.
On February 23, Health Canada announced the recall of Anker 535 Power Bank (PowerCore 20K), model A1366 due to a "fire hazard" that may occur if the product overheats.
"The recalled product is a portable electronic charger compatible with a variety of electronic devices, including laptops, iPhones, and iPads," says the government agency. "This product was sold in Canada exclusively through Amazon.ca."
\u201c#RECALL: Do you have an Anker 535 power bank (PowerCore 20K) A1366? Find out about the recall and what to do: https://t.co/NhwYSjZknf\u201d— Health Canada and PHAC (@Health Canada and PHAC) 1677191410
The recall listing notes that only a "small number" of the affected items may pose the hazard, and as of February 13, 2023, no one in Canada had reported any cases of injuries or incidents.
The affected power banks were sold between October 2022 to January 2023 and approximately 619 of them were sold in the country.
"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Anker 535 Power Bank and contact Anker customer support for a refund," says the listing.
As well, the Anker recall website says you can verify if your Anker battery is included in the recall by looking at the bottom of it and verifying if it says "535 Power Bank (PowerCore 20K) and Model: A1366."
To receive further information, you can visit the Anker website, email them at support@anker.com or check out the Health Canada recall.
In addition to this recall, on February 23 Health Canada also issued a consumer product recall for a Cosori Air Fryer, also due to a potential fire hazard.
Stay safe, everyone!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.