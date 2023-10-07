Turkeys Are Being Recalled In Canada Due To Possible Spoilage Ahead Of Thanksgiving
"Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute affected products."
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency have issued a notification about a food recall for turkey, so if you've picked up a bird ahead of Thanksgiving, you'll want to double-check your fridge.
According to the CFIA, the latest food recall in Canada is for Young Turkey with giblets from the brand Sunrise Farms with a best before date of October 11.
The turkey is being recalled due to possible spoilage and has been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
In an email to Narcity, Sobeys says the turkeys were pulled "out of abundance of caution" and as a precautionary step from the retailers FreshCo, IGA, Safeway, Sobeys and Thrifty Foods in Western Canada as the product does not meet their quality standards.
On the various grocery stores' websites, they have a product removal alert for the turkey and advise customers to bring it in for a full refund.
"If you have any questions, our in-store team will be happy to assist you," they note.
The government agency advises that you do not "serve, use, sell or distribute" recalled products.
In September, several notifications were published regarding food sold in Canada. Warnings were issued for infant formula, mushrooms, caffeinated energy drinks, pepperoni, chips, beer and wine for issues ranging from Listeria monocytogenes contamination to non-compliance with packaging regulations.
To stay up to date on what Health Canada is warning Canadians about, more information on recalls, advisories and safety alerts can be found on the government website.
