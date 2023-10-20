Several Foods Are Being Recalled In Canada Including These Costco & Compliments Products
"Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute affected products."
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency have recently issued several notifications about food recalls in the country, two of which involve popular grocery house brands.
According to the CFIA, the latest food recalls in Canada are due to salmonella, mould, possible spoilage and more.
The government agency advises that you do not "serve, use, sell or distribute" any of the recalled products. Also, recalled food should either be disposed of safely or returned to where you purchased it from for a refund.
If you think you have become sick by eating recalled food items, they suggest contacting your doctor immediately.
Compliments brand Buffalo Chicken Meatballs
On October 19, a notification was issued for Compliments brand Buffalo Chicken Meatballs due to undeclared soy. They have a UPC of 0 55742 56277 4 and were sold in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Nova Scotia and Ontario.
Genuine Health brand Fermented Vegan Proteins+ Peanut Butter Chocolate Bar
On October 16, a notification was issued for Genuine Health brand Fermented Vegan Proteins+ Peanut Butter Chocolate Bar due to microbial contamination in the form of mould. It was sold nationally as well as online.
Ararat brand Tahina
Ararat brand Tahina.
On October 13, a food recall warning was issued for Ararat brand Tahina due to possible salmonella contamination.
"The food recall warning issued on 2023-09-24 has been updated to include additional distribution information," advised the government agency. "This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s food safety investigation."
As well, they advise that even if food doesn't look or smell spoiled, it could still make you sick.
"Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections," they warn. "Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis."
Kirkland Signature brand Oatmeal Cranberry White Chocolate Cookie
On October 6, a notification was issued for Kirkland Signature brand Oatmeal Cranberry White Chocolate Cookie due to pieces of wood.
The cookies were sold at Costco's in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan.
Dairyland brand and Neilson Trutaste brand Lactose Free Partly Skimmed Milk
On September 29, a notification was issued for certain Dairyland brand and Neilson Trutaste brand Lactose Free Partly Skimmed Milk's due to possible spoilage.
The milk was sold in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan.
In September, several notifications were published regarding food sold in Canada for issues ranging from Listeria monocytogenes contamination to non-compliance with packaging regulations.
To stay up to date on what Health Canada is warning Canadians about, more information on recalls, advisories and safety alerts can be found on the government website.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.