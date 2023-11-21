Several Food Items Have Been Recalled In Canada Including Fruit & President's Choice Chocolate
"Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute affected products."
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency have recently issued a slew of notifications about food recalls and warnings for foods sold across the country, so it's probably a good time to take stock of what's in your fridge, freezer and pantry to make sure you and your family stay safe.
According to the CFIA, the latest food recalls in Canada are due to microbial contamination in the form of salmonella, Clostridium botulinum, undeclared allergens and other food safety issues.
The government agency advises that you do not "serve, use, sell or distribute" any of the recalled products listed below, even if it doesn't look or smell like it may be spoiled. Also, recalled food should either be disposed of safely or returned to where you purchased it from in order to obtain a refund.
If you think you have become sick by eating recalled food items, the CFIA recommends contacting your doctor immediately.
Various brands of Fresh Cut Fruit
On November 18, a food recall warning was issued for Various brands of Fresh Cut Fruit sold in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba and possibly other parts of the country due to possible microbial contamination in the form of salmonella.
The brands that have products involved in the recall include:
- Central Foods Co.
- Fresh Start Foods
- GFS
- Kitchen Essentials
- None (Fresh Start Foods Richmond BC)
- Ready-Set-Serve by Markon
Find out more about the recall here.
Malichita brand Cantaloupes
On November 17, a food recall warning was updated for Malichita brand Cantaloupes sold in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec and possibly other parts of the country due to salmonella.
The update included information that the Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating an outbreak of human illness tied to the product.
"As of November 17, there have been 14 laboratory-confirmed cases of Salmonella Soahanina and Sundsvall illness linked to this outbreak in the following provinces: British Columbia (3), Ontario (3) and Quebec (8)," said PHAC.
"Additional Salmonella infections are under investigation and more illnesses associated with this outbreak may be confirmed. Individuals became sick between mid-October and early-November 2023. Three individuals have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported."
Find out more about the recall here.
South Island brand Pesto
On November 17, a food recall warning was issued for South Island brand Pesto sold in B.C. due to dangerous bacteria in the form of Clostridium botulinum.
"Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick," warns the CFIA. "Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking, including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness."
"Symptoms of foodborne botulism in children can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis," the warning advises. "In all cases, botulism does not cause a fever. In severe cases of illness, people may die."
Find out more about the recall here.
PC brand Milk Chocolate Covered Raisins
On November 16, a food recall warning was issued for PC brand Milk Chocolate Covered Raisins sold nationally due to undeclared almond.
Find out more about the recall here.
Panache brand Tikka Masala Cooking Sauce
On November 15, a food recall warning was issued for Panache brand Tikka Masala Cooking Sauce sold in Alberta, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and possibly other parts of the country due to undeclared cashew.
Find out more about the recall here.
Urban Fare brand and Save on Foods brand Cantaloupe products
On November 14, a notification was issued for Urban Fare brand and Save on Foods brand Cantaloupe products sold in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Yukon due to salmonella.
Find out more about the recall here.
La Minoterie des Anciens, Pure Gaspésie and naturellementbio brand gluten-free flours
On November 10, a notification was issued for La Minoterie des Anciens, Pure Gaspésie and naturellementbio brand gluten-free flours sold in Quebec due to the presence of undeclared wheat and gluten.
The affected products from the two brands include:
- Organic All Purpose Flour
- Organic Hemp Flour
- All Purpose Flour
- Hemp Flour
Find out more about the recall here.
Groupe Tomapure and Fruit Pure brand Cantaloupe products
On November 10, a notification was issued for Groupe Tomapure and Fruit Pure brand Cantaloupe products sold in Ontario and Quebec due to salmonella.
Find out more about the recall here.
HO-YA brand Naturally Brewed Soy Sauce
On November 9, a notification was issued for HO-YA brand Naturally Brewed Soy Sauce sold in Alberta, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec due to bursting lids.
Find out more about the recall here.
Jabsons brand Assorted Chikkis
On November 6, Jabsons brand Assorted Chikkis sold in Ontario and Quebec were recalled due to pieces of metal.
Find out more about the recall here.
Planet Mushrooms brand Mushroom Soup Mixes
On November 3, a notification was issued for Planet Mushrooms brand Mushroom Soup Mixes sold in Alberta and B.C. due to undeclared sulphites.
The affected products are:
- Black Truffle Mushroom Soup
- Lion's Mane Mushroom Chowder
- Wild Morel Mushroom Soup
Find out more about the recall here.
Favorite brand Apricot Halves in Light Syrup
On November 2, a notification was issued for Favorite brand Apricot Halves in Light Syrup due to bulging cans and elevated levels of tin that were sold in Newfoundland.
Find out more about the recall here.
To stay up to date on what Health Canada is warning Canadians about, more information on recalls, advisories and safety alerts can be found on the government website.
As well, you can sign up to get the alerts emailed straight to your inbox so you never miss out on what the government wants you to be aware of in terms of food safety for yourself and your loved ones.
