Food Is Being Recalled In Canada Due To Dangerous Bacteria, Pieces Of Plastic & More
"Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute affected products."
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency have recently issued several notifications about food recalls and warnings for foods sold across the country, so it's time to check what items you have in your home.
According to the CFIA, the latest food recalls in Canada are due to undeclared allergens, microbial contamination in the form of Clostridium botulinum and listeria, and other food safety issues.
The government agency advises that you do not "serve, use, sell or distribute" any of the recalled products listed below, even if it doesn't look or smell like it may be spoiled. Also, recalled food should either be disposed of safely or returned to where you purchased it from in order to obtain a refund.
If you think you have become sick by eating recalled food items, the CFIA recommends contacting your doctor immediately.
Kopi Thyme brand Sauces and Soup Bases
On December 8, a food recall warning was issued for Kopi Thyme brand Sauces and Soup Bases due to microbial contamination in the form of Clostridium botulinum.
The products were sold online and in B.C., Ontario, Saskatchewan and possibly other parts of the country.
The affected products include:
- Ipoh Laksa – Curry Noodle Soup Base
- Kam Heong – Golden Fragrance Stir Fry Sauce
- Kari Ayam – Malaysian Style Aromatic Curry Paste
- Nyonya Laska – Curry Noodle Soup Base
- Prawn Curry – Creamy Prawn Curry Paste
- Sayur Lodeh – Turmeric Stew Paste
"Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick," says the CFIA. "Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking, including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness. Symptoms of foodborne botulism in children can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis. In all cases, botulism does not cause a fever. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
Find out more about the recall here.
Good brand Enoki Mushroom
On December 6, a food recall warning was issued for Good brand Enoki Mushroom sold in Ontario due to possible listeria contamination.
Find out more about the recall here.
Various brands of caffeinated energy drinks
On December 4, a food recall warning about various brands of caffeinated energy drinks was updated.
The brands added to the ongoing list are 3D and 5 Hour which may have been sold nationally and online in all flavours which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labelling.
The products are being recalled due to "various non-compliances related to caffeine content and labelling requirements."
"High levels of caffeine may have adverse health effects for children, pregnant individuals, breastfeeding individuals, and those sensitive to caffeine," says the CFIA. "Exercising while consuming caffeine may lead to adverse health effects. Some of the side effects of consuming excess caffeine may include insomnia, irritability, headaches, and nervousness."
Find out more about the recall here.
Red Square brand Powerflax Keto Golden Low Carb Mix Flax Rye Bread Base
On November 28, a notification was issued for Red Square brand Powerflax Keto Golden Low Carb Mix Flax Rye Bread Base sold in B.C. due to extraneous material in the form of plastic.
Find out more about the recall here.
Nissui brand Frozen Baked Wheat Cake with Octopus
On November 24, a notification was issued for Nissui brand Frozen Baked Wheat Cake with Octopus sold nationally due to undeclared fish, which is a potential allergen.
Find out more about the recall here.
O'Ya hoho brand 100% Fresh Enoki Mushrooms
On November 21, a food recall warning was issued for O'Ya hoho brand 100% Fresh Enoki Mushrooms sold in Ontario and Quebec due to possible listeria contamination.
"Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick," warns the CFIA. "Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die."
Find out more about the recall here.
Scoular brand milled flax
On November 10, a notification was issued for Scoular brand milled flax sold in B.C. due to extraneous material in the form of pieces of plastic.
The recall involves certain lots of:
- Milled Golden Flax - MGDF
- Milled Brown Flax - MBF9
- Milled Brown Flax - MBFG
Find out more about the recall here.
"The Government of Canada estimates that there are about 4 million cases of foodborne illness in Canada every year," says the feds, noting that some may not even know they have it. "Many foodborne illnesses can be prevented by following these safe food-handling practices: clean, separate, cook and chill."
In addition to the items above, an ongoing outbreak of salmonella is being monitoreded by the Public Health Agency of Canada that is likely linked to the consumption of Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes that were the subject of food recalls in October and November.
"As of December 7, there have been 129 laboratory-confirmed cases of Salmonella Soahanina, Sundsvall and Oranienburg illness linked to this outbreak in the following provinces: British Columbia (15), Ontario (17), Quebec (91), Prince Edward Island (2), New Brunswick (2), and Newfoundland and Labrador (2)," says PHAC.
They also note that 44 people have been hospitalized and 5 deaths have been reported.
To stay up to date on what Health Canada is warning Canadians about, more information on recalls, advisories and safety alerts can be found on the government website.
As well, you can sign up to get the alerts emailed straight to your inbox so you never miss out on what the government wants you to be aware of in terms of food safety for yourself and your loved ones.
