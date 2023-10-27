Several Food Items Are Being Recalled In Canada Including A Popular Beverage
"Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute affected products."
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency have recently issued several notifications about food recalls in the country and you'll want to check out the contents of your fridge, freezer and pantry to make sure you and your family are safe.
According to the CFIA, the latest food recalls in Canada are due to undeclared allergens, listeria and labelling issues.
The government agency advises that you do not "serve, use, sell or distribute" any of the recalled products. Also, recalled food should either be disposed of safely or returned to where you purchased it from for a refund.
If you think you have become sick by eating recalled food items, they suggest contacting your doctor immediately.
Various brands of caffeinated energy drinks
On October 27, a food recall warning about various brands of caffeinated energy drinks was updated to include more beverages that may be unsafe due to caffeine content and labelling issues.
The drinks added to the warning in October are:
- Bum Energy
- Fleeb Juice
- Glow Sparkling Energy
- Magical Elixir
- Alokozay
- Red Bull
Lian Teng brand "Champignon Énoki" (Enoki Mushrooms)
Lian Teng brand "Champignon Énoki" (Enoki Mushrooms) recalled by Health Canada.
On October 25, a food recall warning was issued for Lian Teng brand "Champignon Énoki" (Enoki Mushrooms) sold in Ontario and Quebec due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
"Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick," warns Health Canada. "Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk."
They note that in severe cases of illness, people may die.
Produits Alimentaires Bouchard brand Lac St-Jean Tourtiere
On October 24, a notification was issued for Produits Alimentaires Bouchard brand Lac St-Jean Tourtiere sold in Quebec due to undeclared sulphites.
Lavergne Meat & Deli brand Breakfast sausages
On October 24, Lavergne Meat & Deli brand Breakfast sausages sold in Ontario were recalled due to undeclared milk, which could affect those with dairy sensitivities.
The recall affects all codes between June 21 2023 and October 4 2023 where milk is not declared on the label.
Yuxiang Aquatic brand Oyster Balls
Yuxiang Aquatic brand Oyster Balls recalled by Health Canada.
On October 20, a food recall warning was issued for Yuxiang Aquatic brand Oyster Balls sold in B.C. due to undeclared egg, gluten, and milk.
"Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive," advises the government agency. "Do not consume the recalled product if you have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders."
Compliments brand Buffalo Chicken Meatballs
On October 19, a notification was issued for Compliments brand Buffalo Chicken Meatballs due to undeclared soy. They have a UPC of 0 55742 56277 4 and were sold in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Nova Scotia and Ontario.
Earlier in October, several food recalls were issued, including one on Kirkland Signature brand Oatmeal Cranberry White Chocolate Cookie and another on Compliments brand Buffalo Chicken Meatballs.
To stay up to date on what Health Canada is warning Canadians about, more information on recalls, advisories and safety alerts can be found on the government website.
