Several Food Items Have Been Recalled In Canada From President's Choice, Maple Leaf & More
"Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute affected products."
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency have recently issued a slew of notifications about food recalls and warnings for foods sold across the country, so it might be a good time to check out what items you have in your fridge, freezer and pantry to make sure you and your family stay safe.
According to the CFIA, the latest food recalls in Canada are due to microbial contamination in the form of listeria, salmonella and Vibrio parahaemolyticus, as well as undeclared allergens such as egg, soy and hazelnut, and incorrect labelling.
The government agency advises that you do not "serve, use, sell or distribute" any of the recalled products listed below, even if it doesn't look or smell like it may be spoiled. Also, recalled food should either be disposed of safely or returned to where you purchased it from in order to obtain a refund.
If you think you have become sick by eating recalled food items, the CFIA recommends contacting your doctor immediately.
Lian Teng brand "Champignon Énoki" (Enoki Mushrooms)
On November 8, a food recall warning was issued for Lian Teng brand "Champignon Énoki" (Enoki Mushrooms) sold in Ontario and Quebec due to possibly being contaminated with listeria.
According to the government agency, contaminated food can make you ill even if it doesn't look or smell spoiled.
"Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness," advises Health Canada.
"Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die."
Find out more about the recall here.
Shrimp paste
On November 7, a food recall warning was issued for a shrimp paste sold in B.C. due to possibly containing egg and soy which are not declared on the label and may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction for those with allergies or sensitivities.
Find out more about the recall here.
Boulangerie GY brand Chocolate Croissant
On November 3, a food recall warning was issued for Boulangerie GY brand Chocolate Croissant sold in Quebec due to undeclared hazelnut.
Find out more about the recall here.
NC brand Coconut Cake Powder
On November 2, a notification was issued for NC brand Coconut Cake Powder sold in B.C. due to insects.
Find out more about the recall here.
Maple Leaf brand Vienna Sausage
On November 1, a notification was issued for Maple Leaf brand Vienna Sausage sold nationally due to bulging cans.
Find out more about the recall here.
Malichita brand Cantaloupes
On November 1, a food recall warning was issued for Malichita brand Cantaloupes due to possible salmonella contamination.
The fruit was sold in Nova Scotia, P.E.I., Quebec and possibly in other areas of the country.
"Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick," warns the government agency.
"Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis."
Find out more about the recall here.
President's Choice brand White Sliced Mushrooms
On October 31, a food recall warning was issued for President's Choice brand White Sliced Mushrooms sold in Alberta, B.C. and possibly other provinces due to potential microbial contamination in the form of listeria.
Find out more about the recall here.
Taylor Shellfish Canada ULC / Fanny Bay Oysters
On October 28, a notification was issued for certain Cloudy Bay Oysters and Sunseeker Oysters from Taylor Shellfish Canada ULC / Fanny Bay Oysters due to microbial contamination in the form of Vibrio parahaemolyticus.
According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, Vibrio parahaemolyticus is a natural bacterium in seawater that may cause foodborne illnesses in certain conditions.
The items were sold in Alberta, B.C., Ontario and Quebec.
Find out more about the recall here.
Certain energy drinks
On October 27, a food recall warning for brands of caffeinated energy drinks was updated to include more beverages that may be unsafe due to caffeine content and labelling issues.
The drinks added to the warning in October were:
- Bum Energy
- Fleeb Juice
- Glow Sparkling Energy
- Magical Elixir
- Alokozay
- Red Bull
The warning affects all flavours of those drinks which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labelling and they were sold nationally and online.
Prior to October, warnings were issued for dozens of other brands, including 5 Hour, Monster, Dragonball Z, Bob Ross, Sonic the Hedgehog, Zoa, Mtn Dew Energy and more.
Find out more about the recall here.
Nutricia brand Ketocal 4:1 LQ Unflavoured
On October 26, a notification was issued for Nutricia brand Ketocal 4:1 LQ Unflavoured sold in Alberta, B.C., Ontario, P.E.I. and Quebec due to incorrect packaging.
Find out more about the recall here.
Compliments brand Buffalo Chicken Meatball
On October 19, a notification was issued for Compliments brand Buffalo Chicken Meatballs due to undeclared soy. They have a UPC of 0 55742 56277 4 and were sold in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Nova Scotia and Ontario.
Earlier in October, several food recalls were issued, including one on Kirkland Signature brand Oatmeal Cranberry White Chocolate Cookie, which is Costco's house brand, and other grocery items like tahini, mushrooms and breakfast sausages.
To stay up to date on what Health Canada is warning Canadians about, more information on recalls, advisories and safety alerts can be found on the government website.
As well, you can sign up to get the alerts emailed straight to your inbox so you never miss out on what the government wants you be aware of in terms of food safety for yourself and loved ones.
