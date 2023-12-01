Fruit Sold In Canada Is Being Recalled Due To Salmonella & It Can Make You Seriously Sick
"Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute affected products."
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency have recently issued a slew of notifications about food recalls and warnings for fruit sold across the country, so it's probably a good time to take stock of what product you have in your fridge, freezer and in your fruit basket.
According to the CFIA, the latest food recalls in Canada are due to microbial contamination in the form of salmonella which could cause serious illness, hospitalization and long-term complications.
"Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick," warns the CFIA. "Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis."
The government agency advises that you do not "serve, use, sell or distribute" any of the recalled products listed below, even if it doesn't look or smell like it may be spoiled. Also, recalled food should either be disposed of safely or returned to where you purchased it from in order to obtain a refund.
If you think you have become sick by eating recalled food items, the CFIA recommends contacting your doctor immediately.
Mixed Melon Chunks
Mixed Melon Chunks sold in Manitoba.
On November 30, a food recall warning was issued for Mixed Melon Chunks sold in Manitoba due to possible salmonella contamination.
The product has a UPC of 4 21401 02179 9 and includes "all best before dates up to and including DE 06."
Find out more about the recall here.
Fresh cut Cantaloupe
Also on November 30, a food recall warning was issued for Fresh cut Cantaloupe sold in B.C. due to salmonella.
The affected products include certain sizes of:
- Frankly Fresh Salads Fresh Cantaloupe Chunks
- Frankly Fresh Salads Fresh Fruit Salad
- Frankly Fresh Salads Deluxe Fresh Fruit Platter
- Fresh St. Market Fresh Cantaloupe Chunks
- Fresh St. Market Deluxe Fresh Fruit Salad
- Fresh St. Market Exotic Fruit Salad
- None No Label (Fruit Skewer)
- None No Label (Fresh Fruit Salad)
- None No Label (Cantaloupe Slices)
- None No Label (Cantaloupe Chunks)
Find out more about the recall here.
Malichita brand and Rudy brand Cantaloupes
On November 24, a food recall warning was updated to include more details about cantaloupes sold by Malichita brand and Rudy brand due to salmonella.
The affected cantaloupes sold by Malichita were sold between October 11, 2023 and November 14, 2023, inclusive while the affected cantaloupes sold by Rudy were sold between October 10, 2023 and November 24, 2023, inclusive.
The fruit was sold in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, P.E.I, Quebec, and possibly other provinces and territories.
"OUTBREAK UPDATE: Do not eat Malichita or Rudy brand #cantaloupe," says a tweet from Health Canada and PHAC. "These products are the likely source of 63 Salmonella illnesses in 5 provinces. An updated food recall warning has been issued.
In the updated public health notice, PHAC said that they were collaborating with federal and provincial public health partners, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (U.S. CDC), and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to investigate the outbreak.
"People who are infected with Salmonella bacteria can spread Salmonella to other people several days to several weeks after they have become infected, even if they don't have symptoms," the government warned.
"Salmonella can spread by person to person contact and contaminated surfaces," they explain. "Most people who become ill from a Salmonella infection will recover fully after a few days without treatment, but it can also cause severe illness and hospitalization."
As well as checking to ensure you do not have the product in your home, PHAC has issued guidance on how to protect your health.
"Clean and sanitize all surfaces and storage areas that Malichita or Rudy brand cantaloupe or any products made with recalled produce may have come in contact with, including countertops, containers, utensils, freezers and refrigerators," they say. "If you have been diagnosed with a Salmonella infection or any other gastrointestinal illness, do not cook food for other people."
Find out more about the update here and read more about the Public Health Notice here.
Fruit Salad
On November 22, a notification was issued for Fruit Salad sold at hotels, restaurants and institutions in B.C. due to salmonella.
Find out more about the recall here.
Various brands of Fresh Cut Fruit
On November 18, a food recall warning was issued for Various brands of Fresh Cut Fruit sold in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba and possibly other parts of the country due to possible microbial contamination in the form of salmonella.
The brands that have products involved in the recall include:
- Central Foods Co.
- Fresh Start Foods
- GFS
- Kitchen Essentials
- None (Fresh Start Foods Richmond BC)
- Ready-Set-Serve by Markon
Find out more about the recall here.
Urban Fare brand and Save on Foods brand Cantaloupe products
On November 14, a notification was issued for Urban Fare brand and Save on Foods brand Cantaloupe products sold in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Yukon due to salmonella.
Find out more about the recall here.
Groupe Tomapure and Fruit Pure brand Cantaloupe products
On November 10, a notification was issued for Groupe Tomapure and Fruit Pure brand Cantaloupe products sold in Ontario and Quebec due to salmonella.
Find out more about the recall here.
"The Government of Canada estimates that there are about 4 million cases of foodborne illness in Canada every year," says the feds, noting that some may not even know they have it. "Many foodborne illnesses can be prevented by following these safe food-handling practices: clean, separate, cook and chill."
To stay up to date on what Health Canada is warning Canadians about, more information on recalls, advisories and safety alerts can be found on the government website.
As well, you can sign up to get the alerts emailed straight to your inbox so you never miss out on what the government wants you to be aware of in terms of food safety for yourself and your loved ones.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.