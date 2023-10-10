7 Food Items Have Been Recalled Across Canada So Check Your Groceries Out ASAP
"Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute affected products."
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency have recently issued several notifications about food recalls in the country, which are always important to keep in mind for safety.
According to the CFIA, the latest food recalls in Canada are due to salmonella, spoilage and more.
The government agency advises that you do not "serve, use, sell or distribute" any of the recalled products. Also, recalled food should either be disposed of safely or returned to where you purchased it from for a refund.
If you think you have become sick by eating recalled food items, they suggest contacting your doctor immediately.
Sunrise Farms brand Young Turkey
On October 7, a notification was issued for Sunrise Farms brand Young Turkey with giblets with best before dates of October 11. The turkey recall was due to possible spoilage of the birds which were sold in FreshCo, IGA, Safeway, Sobeys and Thrifty Foods in Western Canada.
In an email to Narcity, Sobeys says the turkeys were pulled "out of abundance of caution" and as a precautionary due to the product does not meeting their quality standards.
Compliments brand Buffalo Chicken Meatballs
On October 4, a notification was issued for Compliments brand Buffalo Chicken Meatballs due to undeclared soy, which can be an allergen.
The product was sold in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Nova Scotia and Ontario.
Fresh Start Foods brand Cantaloupe
On October 3, a notification was issued for Fresh Start Foods brand Cantaloupe due to microbial contamination in the form of salmonella.
The fruit was sold in Alberta and B.C.
Kandy brand Cantaloupe
On September 29, Kandy brand Cantaloupe was also recalled due to salmonella.
It was sold in B.C., Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan.
That Homebrew Shop brand Ascorbic Acid
On September 26, a notification was issued for That Homebrew Shop brand Ascorbic Acid due to Sodium Percarbonate.
It was sold in B.C.
Ararat brand Tahina
Ararat brand Tahina.
On September 24, a food recall warning was issued for Ararat brand Tahina due to possible salmonella contamination.
It was sold in Ontario and Quebec.
Health Canada warns that food contaminated with salmonella might not look or smell bad but can still make you very ill.
"Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections," warns the agency. "Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis."
Monster Energy brand Ultra Sunrise Energy Drink
On September 25, a notification was issued for Monster Energy brand Ultra Sunrise Energy Drink due due to pieces of plastic and delamination of can coating.
The product was sold in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Ontario, P.E.I., Quebec, Saskatchewan and Yukon.
In September, several notifications were published regarding food sold in Canada. Warnings were issued for infant formula, mushrooms, caffeinated energy drinks, pepperoni, chips, beer and wine for issues ranging from Listeria monocytogenes contamination to non-compliance with packaging regulations.
To stay up to date on what Health Canada is warning Canadians about, more information on recalls, advisories and safety alerts can be found on the government website.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.