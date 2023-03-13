Health Canada Warns That A Baby Gate Sold Through Amazon Canada May Pose A Choking Hazard
If you have little ones at home and like to shop on Amazon Canada, you might want to take a look at the latest consumer product advisory listed by Health Canada.
On Monday, March 13, the government agency issued a warning pertaining to certain baby gates sold through the online distributor.
"This alert involves the AIKSSOO brand 36.22 inch (92 centimeters) extra tall pressure mounted walk-through baby gate for children aged 6-36 months (Black)," says the advisory.
"The affected product was sold by AIKSIWAI on Amazon.ca and can be identified by the Amazon Standard identification Number (ASIN) B09Z2KQCQV."
The issue with the product is that part of it can detach, which can pose a choking hazard to kids and it was discovered due to Health Canada's sampling and evaluation program.
"Immediately stop using the baby gate and safely dispose of it in such a way that it cannot be used again," the advisory says.
The AIKSSOO brand 36.22 inch baby gate. Health Canada
Approximately 223 of the affected products were sold in Canada between July 17, 2022 and February 19, 2023.
The product is no longer available for purchase through Amazon Canada, and thankfully, there have been no reports of incidents or injuries in the country.
As well as this advisory, several products were recently recalled in Canada including certain YETI products due to a "potential magnet ingestion hazard" and an Anker power bank also sold through Amazon Canada due to a "fire hazard" that may occur if the product overheats.
Stay safe, folks!
