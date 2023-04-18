Health Canada Has Issued A Warning For A Baby Item Sold On Amazon Canada Due To 3 Hazards
"In extreme cases, there have been deaths."
Health Canada has recently issued a consumer product advisory for an item sold on Amazon Canada.
On Monday, April 17, the government agency advised that consumers "immediately stop using" a crib purchased through the online retailer.
"This alert involves the BabyTeddy 7 in 1 Convertible Baby Crib Wooden Baby Cot," said Health Canada.
"The affected product was sold by BabyTeddy Canada Baby Products Ltd. on Amazon.ca and can be identified by the Amazon Standard Identification Number (ASIN) B08KK9MJ5V."
One of the issues with the product is that the slats in the crib could break, which poses both an entrapment and injury hazard to little ones.
Another issue is that the gold paint used on the item "contains lead in excess of allowable limits."
"A range of serious health effects have been associated with exposure to lead and cadmium, including anemia, vomiting, diarrhea, serious brain injury, convulsions, coma, as well as effects related to the liver, kidneys, heart and immune system," warns Health Canada. "In extreme cases, there have been deaths."
The advisory also says that the crib should be disposed of in a way that it can't be used again and that people find an immediate alternative sleeping spot for their children.
As well, the crib is no longer available for purchase via Amazon Canada.
There were 58 units sold in the country and at the time the advisory was published, there were no injuries reported due to any of the hazards.
In March, a consumer product advisory was also issued for another baby product sold through the online store.
They warned that an AIKSSOO Brand Baby Gates could pose a choking hazard to little ones and recommended consumers immediately stop using it.
