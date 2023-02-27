Some High Chairs In Canada Are Being Recalled & You Can Get A Free Replacement Or Store Credit
The chairs could break during use, which poses a fall hazard to children. 😬
If you have little ones at home, you might want to check out what products you have for them due a recent recall by Health Canada affecting certain high chairs.
On February 23, the government agency posted a consumer product recall due to the products possibly breaking during use, which can pose a fall hazard to children.
Here are the items included in the recall:
- Lancaster Table & Seating Assembled Restaurant Wood High Chair with Black Finish
- Lancaster Table & Seating Assembled Restaurant Wood High Chair with Mahogany Finish
- Lancaster Table & Seating Assembled Restaurant Wood High Chair with Natural Finish
- Lancaster Table & Seating Assembled Restaurant Wooden High Chair with Walnut Finish
- Lancaster Table & Seating Ready-to-Assemble Restaurant Wood High Chair with Black Finish
- Lancaster Table & Seating Ready-to-Assemble Restaurant Wood High Chair with Mahogany
- Lancaster Table & Seating Ready-to-Assemble Restaurant Wood High Chair with Natural Finish
- Lancaster Table & Seating Ready-to-Assemble Restaurant Wood High Chair with Walnut Finish
"Only high chairs manufactured in China are affected," says the government agency. "The high chairs have black, mahogany, natural or walnut finishes and were sold in either assembled or ready-to-assemble form."
Further information such as item numbers and UPC's can be found on the Health Canada recalllisting.
"Immediately stop using the recalled high chairs and contact Clark Associates for a free replacement or refund in the form of a store credit," advises Health Canada.
Customers can submit a recall claim on the company's website.
The high chairs were sold in the country in 2022 between January and September.
While there have been no injuries or reported incidents in Canada as of February 6, in the U.S., there have been three reports "of the high chairs breaking while in use and children falling," but thankfully, no report of injuries.
