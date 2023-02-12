health canada

Health Canada Is Warning That These 9 Unauthorized Products May Pose 'Serious Health Risks'

Health Canada recently issued a public advisory over certain unauthorized products used for skin lightening, weight loss and sexual enhancement.

On February 10, the government agency warned that the items included in the advisory "can pose serious health risks" and recommended that consumers stop using them.

The products are:

  • DETO Fitness
  • Brilliant Skin Essentials Brilliant Rejuv Set
  • Brilliant Skin Essentials Brilliant Rejuv Topical Cream
  • Brilliant Skin Essentials Topical Solution (Toner)
  • Brilliant Skin Essentials Rejuvenating Facial Toner
  • Jekonmo Herbal Mixture
  • Blue Rhino Male Enhancement
  • Just for Women
  • Strong-SX Super Sex Pill

The products were either seized or removed from warehouse locations and online sales in the following locations:

  • ZLS2, Whitecourt, Alberta
  • AR Pinoy, Calgary, Alberta
  • Akins International Foods, Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Cupid Boutique, Woodstock, Ontario

"Unauthorized health products have not been approved by Health Canada, which means that they have not been assessed for safety, effectiveness and quality," warned Health Canada.

The items could contain ingredients that are not listed on the label.

"This includes ingredients like prescription drugs, possibly at doses exceeding maximum recommended amounts," the agency said. "Prescription drugs should be taken only under the supervision of a health care professional because they may cause serious side effects."

As well, the label may list dangerous ingredients.

"For example, it could list a drug that should be available only by prescription from a health care professional, or a combination of ingredients that Health Canada does not permit because of serious health risks," they explained.

If you have used any of these products and have any health concerns, Health Canada advises that you consult your health care professional.

