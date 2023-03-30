A Change Table & Nursing Hoodie Are Being Recalled In Canada & You Could Get A $75 Credit
The recalls are due to a choking hazard and an entrapment hazard.
Health Canada has recently published two consumer product recalls that might be of interest to parents and caregivers.
On Wednesday, March 29, the government agency advised that certain nursing hoodies and change table accessories are being recalled due to hazards.
The hoodie is from Kindred Bravely and has a drawcord that has "small plastic caps that can be swallowed by a nursing baby, posing a choking hazard," warns Health Canada. More details on the product can be found on the recall listing.
They also advise that people stop using the product immediately as well as "cut the fully extended drawstring cords and discard the cords."
Once that is done, consumers can fill out an online form with photo proof of the cut cords to apply for a $75 store credit.
Thankfully, as of March 23, there have been no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.
\u201c#RECALL: Do you have a bamboo nursing hoodie from Kindred Bravely? Find out about the recall and what to do: https://t.co/hipHU7suAM\u201d— Health Canada and PHAC (@Health Canada and PHAC) 1680112921
As well, certain change tables accessories from Harmony Play & Go Playards are being recalled due to an entrapment hazard.
The accessories being recalled are:
- Change Table: Harmony Play & Go All-in-One Playard
- Change Table: Harmony Play & Go Complete LT Playard
- Change Table: Harmony Play & Go Complete Playard
- Change Table: Harmony Play & Go Complete Playard
Further information about the products are available on the government listing.
They warn that "if a child is left unattended in the bassinet or playard portion of the playard while the change table accessory is installed, contrary to the manufacturer instructions, a child could attempt to lift the change table accessory posing a potential risk of injury or death due to entrapment."
They also advise that people should "immediately detach and discard the change table straps and stop using the instructions for the change table."
\u201c#RECALL: Do you have a change table for Harmony Play & Go Playards? Find out about the recall and what to do: https://t.co/wu7rZB9FHt\u201d— Health Canada and PHAC (@Health Canada and PHAC) 1680109369
To rectify the problem, people who have the product can contact Harmony for updated instructions on use of the change table.
Approximately 4,775 of the affected items were sold in Canada, and no reports of injuries or incidents have been reported as of March 22, 2023.
Stay safe, folks!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.