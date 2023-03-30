recall

A Change Table & Nursing Hoodie Are Being Recalled In Canada & You Could Get A $75 Credit

The recalls are due to a choking hazard and an entrapment hazard.

Senior Staff Writer
Health Canada has recently published two consumer product recalls that might be of interest to parents and caregivers.

On Wednesday, March 29, the government agency advised that certain nursing hoodies and change table accessories are being recalled due to hazards.

The hoodie is from Kindred Bravely and has a drawcord that has "small plastic caps that can be swallowed by a nursing baby, posing a choking hazard," warns Health Canada. More details on the product can be found on the recall listing.

They also advise that people stop using the product immediately as well as "cut the fully extended drawstring cords and discard the cords."

Once that is done, consumers can fill out an online form with photo proof of the cut cords to apply for a $75 store credit.

Thankfully, as of March 23, there have been no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.

As well, certain change tables accessories from Harmony Play & Go Playards are being recalled due to an entrapment hazard.

The accessories being recalled are:

  • Change Table: Harmony Play & Go All-in-One Playard
  • Change Table: Harmony Play & Go Complete LT Playard
  • Change Table: Harmony Play & Go Complete Playard
  • Change Table: Harmony Play & Go Complete Playard

Further information about the products are available on the government listing.

They warn that "if a child is left unattended in the bassinet or playard portion of the playard while the change table accessory is installed, contrary to the manufacturer instructions, a child could attempt to lift the change table accessory posing a potential risk of injury or death due to entrapment."

They also advise that people should "immediately detach and discard the change table straps and stop using the instructions for the change table."

To rectify the problem, people who have the product can contact Harmony for updated instructions on use of the change table.

Approximately 4,775 of the affected items were sold in Canada, and no reports of injuries or incidents have been reported as of March 22, 2023.

Stay safe, folks!

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

