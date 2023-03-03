Certain Baby Clothes Are Being Recalled In Canada Because Of A Potential Choking Hazard
You can get a refund without having a receipt.
A recall in Canada of baby clothes is now in effect because there is the potential for a choking hazard and refunds are available.
On March 2, 2023, Health Canada announced the recall of certain Patagonia Infant Capilene Midweight Base Layer Sets and told people to immediately stop using the products.
This recall includes Patagonia Infant Capilene Midweight Base Layer Sets that were sold in sizes 0 months through 24 months.
Each of the sets has a knitted polyester long-sleeved bodysuit with snaps at the left shoulder and the crotch.
There is also a pair of matching knitted polyester pants with an elastic waistband.
They have the number 60910 printed on the permanent label inside in the form of "STY60910FA21" for the Fall 2021 style and "STY60910FA22" for the Fall 2022 style.
The baby clothes were sold in five designs:
- pink and white with "My Planet," pink hearts and pink trim
- blue with "Patagonia" and "Fun Hogs"
- pink with small graphics
- pink with "Patagonia Mountain Kids"
- gray and black with "Patagonia Mountain Kids"
Recalled Patagonia Infant Capilene Midweight Base Layer Sets.Health Canada
Health Canada said that this recall is in place because the snaps on the shirt can detach and be a choking hazard.
These products were sold in Canada from August 2021 to January 2023.
Patagonia is offering refunds to people who have the recalled Infant Capilene Midweight Base Layer Sets even without a receipt.
To get a refund, you can return the clothing to any Patagonia store no matter where you bought it or you can return it by mail with or without your order number.
"You do not need a receipt," Patagonia said on its recall page. "You will receive a full refund for the item, even if the product was a gift."
Since the pants don't have snaps, you can keep those if you want and only return the bodysuit for a full refund.
Recently, there have been quite a few recalls in Canada including for high chairs, power banks, air fryers and a bunch of food items.
