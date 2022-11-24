2 Mugs From Indigo Are Being Recalled In Canada Due To 'Burn & Laceration Hazards'
There have been 8 incident reports in the country.
Health Canada has just issued a consumer product recall for two Indigo-brand ceramic mugs.
On November 23, the government agency sent an alert for the mugs, both are white and respectively say "Mama Bear" and "Papa Bear" in black decals and have ears on the rim.
"Mugs may crack or break when filled with hot liquid, posing a burn and laceration hazards to users," warns Health Canada.
To stay safe, they advise that consumers stop using the affected mugs immediately and return them to the retailer, where they can get a full refund.
The Mama Bear mug has an aqua interior while the Papa Bear mug has a blue interior.
For more information including UPCs and batch numbers, that information can be found on the government listing.
Indigo brand "Mama Bear" and "Papa Bear" mug.Health Canada
The products included in the recall were sold between December 2020 and May 2022.
"The company reported that 7,326 units of the affected Papa Bear mug were sold, and 8,867 units of the affected Mama Bear mug were sold in Canada," said Health Canada. "99 units of the affected Papa Bear mug and 152 units of the affected Mama Bear mug were sold in the United States."
According to the agency, in Canada, there have been eight reported incidents of the mug cracking while in use as of as of September 27, 2022. There have not been reports of injuries.
In the U.S., there have been no reports of incidents or injuries.
"For more information, consumers can contact Indigo’s customer service by telephone toll-free at 1-833-463-4461 Monday-Friday from 8:00am-9:00pm ET, Saturday-Sunday from 10am-6pm ET, by email at service@indigo.ca or by visiting the website Indigo Recalls."
