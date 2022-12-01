3 Sets Of Holiday Lights Are Being Recalled In Canada Due To An 'Electric Shock Hazard'
The festive season is drawing close and with it comes a new set of consumer product recalls from Health Canada.
Between November 28 and December 1, the government agency issued three alerts for decorative lighting strings where their sampling and evaluation program determined that they "may pose an electric shock hazard to consumers."
H for Happy 50- Count LED Basic Christmas String Lights in White
On December 1, H for Happy™ 50- Count LED Basic Christmas String Lights in white, which were sold at Bed, Bath & Beyond were recalled.
The product was sold in Canada between October and November of 2022 and 44 units were sold in the country.
"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled decorative lighting strings and return it to any Bed Bath & Beyond location for a refund," says Health Canada.
For more information on the product, you can check out the government listing.
Brizled Orange Lights, 100 Count Halloween Lights
On November 29, Brizled Orange Lights, 100 Count Halloween Lights, which were sold on Amazon Canada were recalled.
The product was sold in Canada between August and November 2022 and 522 units were sold in the country.
"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and dispose of it in accordance with the applicable local transportation and waste requirements for electronic products," says Health Canada. "Consumers can contact the company SmartWiz Brands for a full refund."
Further information on the affected item can be found on the Health Canada listing.
60 LED Mini-Style Lights
And on November 28, 60 LED Mini-Style Lights sold at Noël Éternel Inc. in Montreal, Quebec, were recalled.
The product was sold in Canada between April 2021 to November 2022 and two units were sold in the country.
"Immediately stop using the recalled decorative lighting string and dispose of it in accordance with the applicable local transportation and waste requirements for electronic products," advises Health Canada.
For further information on the product, you can find more details on the government listing.
