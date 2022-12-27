6 Food Items Are Being Recalled In Canada & Two Are Due To 'Possible Spoilage' & Salmonella
If you recently topped up on staples for your pantry and fridge, it might be time to take a look at the list of food recalls that were recently issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).
As per the government agency, consumers should be aware that the recently recalled items contain undeclared allergens such as milk and egg as well as possible salmonella contamination and "possible spoilage."
For all of the foods included in the CFIA's latest notifications, the agency warns that you should not "use, sell, serve or distribute" the affected food items.
Chocolate Coffee Beans
The Chocolate Lab brand Chocolate Coffee Beans.
On December 24, a food recall warning was issued for Chocolate Coffee Beans from The Chocolate Lab due to undeclared milk, which is a potential allergen for those with sensitivities.
The affected product was sold in Ontario and Alberta and information such as the UPC and codes can be found on the government listing.
Dark 55% Cacao Almond Bark
Dark 55% Cacao Almond Bark from Olivia & Leo Gourmet Treats.
On December 24, a food recall warning was issued for Dark 55% Cacao Almond Bark from Olivia & Leo Gourmet Treats, also due to undeclared milk.
It was sold in Alberta but may have been sold in other parts of the country as well. Information such as the UPC and codes can be found on the listing from the CFIA.
Certain Plant-based Breakfast Sandwiches and Burritos
Certain alpha brand Plant-based Breakfast Sandwiches and Burritos.
And also on December 24, a food recall warning was issued for certain Plant-based Breakfast Sandwiches and Burritos from the brand alpha due to undeclared milk.
The affected items include:
- Plant-based Breakfast Sandwich - Meatless Chorizo
- Plant-based Breakfast Sandwich - Meatless Sausage
- Plant-based Burrito - Mexicali
- Plant-based Breakfast Burrito - Meatless Sausage Scramble
The products were sold across Canada and more information including UPCs can be found on the government listing.
Feast sandwiches
Feast by Circles & Squares brand sandwiches.
On December 23, a food recall warning was issued for Feast sandwiches by the brand Circles & Squares due to the presence of undeclared eggs.
The affected sandwiches include the Roasted Root Vegetable and the Italian Deli Sub where egg is not declared on the label.
The products were sold in Ontario.
Finocchiona Salami Sweet Fennel
Venetian Meats brand Finocchiona Salami Sweet Fennel.
On December 22, a food recall warning was issued for Finocchiona Salami Sweet Fennel from the brand Venetian Meats due to possible salmonella contamination.
The recall affects all two-kilogram items with best-before dates bearing Lot 242. It was sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario.
Probiotic soda products
And on December 20, a notification was issued for Probiotic Soda products from the brand Loop Mission due to "possible spoilage."
The affected products include:
- Sparkling Clementine Probiotic Soda
- Sparkling Strawberry Probiotic Soda
- Sparkling Ginger Probiotic Soda
The sodas were sold in Ontario and Quebec and information such as UPCs and codes can be found on the government listing.
