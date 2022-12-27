Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
food recall

6 Food Items Are Being Recalled In Canada & Two Are Due To 'Possible Spoilage' & Salmonella

It might be time to double check your fridge. 👀

Trending Staff Writer
A grocery aisle.

A grocery aisle.

Franki Chamaki | Unsplash

If you recently topped up on staples for your pantry and fridge, it might be time to take a look at the list of food recalls that were recently issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

As per the government agency, consumers should be aware that the recently recalled items contain undeclared allergens such as milk and egg as well as possible salmonella contamination and "possible spoilage."

For all of the foods included in the CFIA's latest notifications, the agency warns that you should not "use, sell, serve or distribute" the affected food items.

Chocolate Coffee Beans

The Chocolate Lab brand Chocolate Coffee Beans.

The Chocolate Lab brand Chocolate Coffee Beans.

CFIA

On December 24, a food recall warning was issued for Chocolate Coffee Beans from The Chocolate Lab due to undeclared milk, which is a potential allergen for those with sensitivities.

The affected product was sold in Ontario and Alberta and information such as the UPC and codes can be found on the government listing.

Dark 55% Cacao Almond Bark

Dark 55% Cacao Almond Bark from Olivia & Leo Gourmet Treats.

Dark 55% Cacao Almond Bark from Olivia & Leo Gourmet Treats.

CFIA

On December 24, a food recall warning was issued for Dark 55% Cacao Almond Bark from Olivia & Leo Gourmet Treats, also due to undeclared milk.

It was sold in Alberta but may have been sold in other parts of the country as well. Information such as the UPC and codes can be found on the listing from the CFIA.

Certain Plant-based Breakfast Sandwiches and Burritos

Certain alpha brand Plant-based Breakfast Sandwiches and Burritos.

Certain alpha brand Plant-based Breakfast Sandwiches and Burritos.

CFIA

And also on December 24, a food recall warning was issued for certain Plant-based Breakfast Sandwiches and Burritos from the brand alpha due to undeclared milk.

The affected items include:

  • Plant-based Breakfast Sandwich - Meatless Chorizo
  • Plant-based Breakfast Sandwich - Meatless Sausage
  • Plant-based Burrito - Mexicali
  • Plant-based Breakfast Burrito - Meatless Sausage Scramble

The products were sold across Canada and more information including UPCs can be found on the government listing.

Feast sandwiches

Feast by Circles & Squares brand sandwiches.

Feast by Circles & Squares brand sandwiches.

CFIA

On December 23, a food recall warning was issued for Feast sandwiches by the brand Circles & Squares due to the presence of undeclared eggs.

The affected sandwiches include the Roasted Root Vegetable and the Italian Deli Sub where egg is not declared on the label.

The products were sold in Ontario.

Finocchiona Salami Sweet Fennel

Venetian Meats brand Finocchiona Salami Sweet Fennel.

Venetian Meats brand Finocchiona Salami Sweet Fennel.

CFIA

On December 22, a food recall warning was issued for Finocchiona Salami Sweet Fennel from the brand Venetian Meats due to possible salmonella contamination.

The recall affects all two-kilogram items with best-before dates bearing Lot 242. It was sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario.

Probiotic soda products

And on December 20, a notification was issued for Probiotic Soda products from the brand Loop Mission due to "possible spoilage."

The affected products include:

  • Sparkling Clementine Probiotic Soda
  • Sparkling Strawberry Probiotic Soda
  • Sparkling Ginger Probiotic Soda

The sodas were sold in Ontario and Quebec and information such as UPCs and codes can be found on the government listing.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
    Sarah Rohoman
    Trending Staff Writer
    Sarah Rohoman is a Senior Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Trending Desk focused on Canadian celebrities and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Recommended For You

Loading...