A Costco Kirkland Signature Brand Pasta Item Is Being Recalled Due To Pieces Of Metal
Not what you want to be biting in to. 😬
If you're a shopper at Costco Canada, it might be a good idea to check out the contents of your fridge for one of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) latest food recalls.
On Monday, January 16, the government agency published a notification about the Four Cheese and Spinach Manicotti Marinara from the retailer's Kirkland Signature line.
According to the listing, the pasta is being recalled "due to pieces of metal" and was sold nationally in Canada.
"Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product," warns the CFIA.
The recalled items have best-before dates from December 27, 2022, to January 16, 2023, and UPC codes that start with "2 22027."
"For more than two decades, the Kirkland Signature brand has stood for unparalled quality and value," Costco says on its website. "We launched our own private-label brand so that we could take a more active role in setting and ensuring even better value for our members—the highest quality standards at the lowest possible prices."
Narcity Canada reached out to Costco Canada but did not hear back by the time of publishing.
On top of the Costco item, two other food products were recalled in earlier January.
On January 14, a food recall warning was issued for cheese from the brand Le Cendré de Notre-Dame, which was sold in Quebec and potentially areas of the country, due to possible listeria contamination.
And on January 7, a food recall warning was issued for Potato Ring Salty Snack from the brand Tohato, which was sold in B.C., due to undeclared milk.
Stay safe and healthy, folks!
