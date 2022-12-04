5 Food Items Are Being Recalled In Canada & Two Are Due To 'Pieces Of Bone' & 'Plastic'
Not what you want to be biting into. 😬
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has recently issued new notifications about several food recalls, so it's probably a good idea to check out the contents of your fridge and pantry.
According to the government agency, the most recent recalls are due to the presence of undeclared allergens, which can be dangerous for those with sensitivities, and extraneous materials in the form of bone and plastic.
For all of the foods included in the CFIA's latest notifications, the agency warns that you should not "use, sell, serve or distribute" the affected items.
Acid Mini Pastille – Fruit Jellies
On November 30, a food recall warning was issued for Cruzilles brand Acid Mini Pastille – Fruit Jellies.
The product is being recalled due to undeclared milk and was sold in Ontario and Quebec. Further information about the product can be found on the CFIA listing.
Plant-Based Breakfast Sandwich — Meatless Sausage
On November 30, a notification was issued for Alpha brand Plant-Based Breakfast Sandwich - Meatless Sausage.
The affected product was sold across Canada and is being recalled due to undeclared milk. The UPC and code for the product can be found on the government listing.
Dark Chocolate Chickpea Snacks
On November 25, a food recall warning was issued for Lebby brand Dark Chocolate Chickpea Snacks.
The product is being recalled due to undeclared milk and was sold nationally. Further information, including UPCs and codes can be found on the CFIA listing.
Ground Turkey Extra Lean 98/2
On November 24, a notification was issued for Ground Turkey Extra Lean 98/2 due to "pieces of bone."
The product was sold across Canada and has a lot number of 132-2.
Lemon and Poppyseed Poundcake
On November 18, a notification was issued for Sélection du Pâtissier brand Lemon and Poppyseed Poundcake.
The product is being recalled due to "extraneous material" in the form of pieces of plastic in the item.
It was sold in Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Quebec, and specific information such as the UPC and lot code can be found on the government listing.
