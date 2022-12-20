8 Food Items Are Being Recalled In Canada & Two Are Due To 'Pieces Of Metal' & 'Rubber'
You might want to check your fridge.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) recently issued notices for several food recalls and you'll want to make sure you don't have any of these items in your fridge or pantry.
The government agency issued notifications for eight food recalls in Canada, with the reasons for the recalls including undeclared ingredients, possible contaminants and the presence of extraneous materials like metal and rubber.
The CFIA is advising residents not to use or consume the affected products and says that recalled items should be thrown away or returned to the location they were purchased from.
Here are eight food items that have been recalled in Canada that you'll want to look out for.
Finocchiona Salami Sweet Fennel
A food recall warning was issued on December 19 for Venetian Meats brand Finocchiona Salami Sweet Fennel.
The product has been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination, the CFIA says. The affected product is 2 kilograms in size with lot number 242 and dated August 9, 2023.
The product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario, according to the government listing.
High Impact Plant Protein Chocolate Flavor
On December 19, a food recall notification was issued for Power Life by Tony Horton brand High Impact Plant Protein Chocolate Flavor.
The affected product is being recalled because it contains milk, a potential allergen that wasn't declared on the label.
The product is the 446-gram size with the UPC code 8 50010 86301 6 and lot #0914922, and has been sold online, according to the notice.
Chicken Pot Pie 5in.
The CFIA issued a food recall warning on December 16 for Scotian Isle Baked Goods brand Chicken Pot Pie 5in.
The product was recalled because it contains egg, which was not declared on the label.
According to the warning, the affected product was sold in Ontario and has the UPC code 6 28504 06705 5.
Gorgonzola Dolce
On December 16, a notification was issued for Igor brand Gorgonzola Dolce.
The affected product was recalled due to possible Listeria contamination.
While the size and UPC codes vary, the affected products have best-before dates of February 1, 2023, according to the notice.
Pickle Vodka
On December 14, a food recall warning was issued for Taynton Bay Spirits brand Pickle Vodka.
The affected product was recalled due to high levels of copper, the CFIA says, and was sold in British Columbia, Alberta, and online.
The product is the 750-millilitre size, with the UPC 2805595308 and batch #36, and may have also been distributed in other provinces and territories, according to the warning.
Organic Coconut Chocolate Bark
A recall warning was issued on December 14 for Everland brand Organic Coconut Chocolate Bark.
The product is being recalled because it may contain milk, which isn't declared on the label.
The product is 113 grams in size, with the UPC 0 59443 25382 5, and has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, and online, according to the CFIA.
Gluten Free Chicken Nuggets
On December 2, a notice was issued for Pinty's Eatwell brand Gluten Free Chicken Nuggets.
The affected product was recalled due to extraneous material, specifically, pieces of rubber.
The products are the 810-gram and 790-gram sizes with the UPC 0 69094 63498 0 and best-before date of September 7, 2023.
The recalled products were sold across Canada, according to the government listing.
Salsa Roja (Mild)
A recall warning was issued on November 30 for Casa Grande brand Salsa Roja (Mild)
The product is being recalled due to pieces of metal, according to the notice, and has been sold in Newfoundland and Labrador.
The affected products are the 500-millilitre and 750-millilitre sizes with best-before dates of November 27, 2022, November 30, 2022, December 2, 2022, and December 4, 2022. UPC codes for the products can be found in the government notice.
