This Cheese Brand Is Being Recalled In Ontario & Eating It Could Give You A Fever
Other symptoms include nausea and headaches.
The Government of Canada is warning residents of Ontario to be on the lookout for a contaminated cheese product, which the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said could make people sick if consumed.
A food recall warning has been issued for Igor brand Gorgonzola mild ripened blue-veined cheese due to possible Listeria contamination.
"Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick," the recall warns.
According to the Centres for Disease Control (CDC), the germ can cause people to develop Listeriosis, a type of food poisoning that it considers "a serious infection."
"Most people with invasive listeriosis require hospital care, and about one in five people with the infection die," the agency's website states.
Potential symptoms for those who consume the product include:
- Nausea
- Fever
- Muscle Aches
- Headaches
- Vomiting
The contaminated product is particularly hazardous to pregnant women, the elderly and individuals with compromised immune systems.
"Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die," the recall adds.
Anyone who thinks they've become sick after consuming the recalled product should contact their healthcare provider immediately.
At the time of the writing of this article, no reported illnesses have been linked to the recalled item.
The CFIA is also warning residents not "serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products." Anyone who discovers the product in their possession should throw it away or return it to the location where it was purchased.
The amount of the recalled product is 350 grams. It has a best-before date of February 1, 2023.
